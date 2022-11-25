ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland storekeeper unites neighbors, celebrates Thanksgiving as cultural cornucopia

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjFlH_0jMxZaDi00

Oakland storekeeper unites neighbors, celebrates Thanksgiving as cultural cornucopia 02:58

OAKLAND -- The Alawdi family continued its tradition of providing a warm Thanksgiving meal for their community in Oakland's Dimond District for the 20th year Thursday. The celebration brings together people of all backgrounds for a free dinner featuring the cuisine of cultures around the world.

"This is a day that we give back," said Farouq Alawdi, one of the owners of 2 Star Market. "The spirit and the vibe is there, the community spirit, the spirit of giving."

Alawdi's family is originally from Yemen. He saw an opportunity to embrace the teachings of their faith with Thanksgiving in their new home. By taking what they've learned and celebrated each year during the holy month of Ramadan, they found a connection to a new tradition which they've maintained for two decades.

"It's part of life man, giving back and doing what you do," said Joseph Kearse, a volunteer who has offered his skills as professional chef for eight years. "Each year there's more and more people involved and more volunteers from all different walks of life -- different nationalities, different backgrounds, different religions -- and this day brings us all together, which is a beautiful thing."

People started lining up while a team of volunteers made the final preparations in the parking lot of the grocery and liquor store Thursday. Those who have tried the food before made a point to return this year. Cuisine from around the world is served along with turkey and traditional Thanksgiving side. In addition to dinner, there is music and food and clothing donations available for pickup.

"I look forward to it every year. I actually, this year, had to come by and ask 'are you going to do it this year?'" said Wes Clark. After waiting in line and getting seated at one of the community tables with his dog Jack, he enjoyed a full plate. "It's good. It's a lot."

The event started as a much smaller gathering involving around 50 people in its first year. This Thanksgiving they have 200 volunteers providing nearly 1,000 servings.

"It's a family and a community event, everyone ends up bringing up another person," said Aleja Rambonga, volunteer coordinator who has been a part of the team for 10 years.

She leads a team that begins planning as soon as November arrives with food preparations starting the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

The Alawdi family opened their store in 1985 and remain grateful for the support from their community that has kept them in business. Even in hard times like the pandemic and personal tragedy like the loss of Farouq's mother last month, they have kept this celebration going.

"If it wasn't for the community, we wouldn't be here," Alawdi said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Food bank volunteer driven by her own hunger experience

FAIRFIELD -- A Bay Area food bank volunteer knows what it's like to grow up hungry and her experience is driving her to help others like her.  This holiday season, inflation and the pandemic are impacting the demand on Bay Area food banks, and the person standing next to you in line or passing you in the halls at school or church may very well be hungry."We wound up living in a tent at Lake Meade where we relied on the generosity of those around us," said Karen, who volunteers at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano and...
tinyhousetalk.com

Her Tiny Community Retirement After Bay Area Career

Gael lived and worked in San Francisco for years, but the high cost of living made it impossible for her to retire there. So instead, she purchased a tiny home and secured a spot at Tiny Tranquility in Oregon. Her beautiful home is filled with her artwork – pencil drawings...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime

Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Three Bay Area Restaurants Just Joined the Michelin Bib Gourmands List for 2022

On Tuesday, November 29 the Michelin Guide added three Bay Area restaurants to its 2022 edition of the California guide. Jo’s Modern Thai in Oakland, as well as Hilda and Jesse and Good Good Culture Club in San Francisco, represented the area amongst a list of 15 new additions to the Bib Gourmands category. The California guide includes 141 “Bib Gourmands” — restaurants where a starter, main course, dessert, and drink will run less than $49.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Zoo Animals Had a Feast of Their Own on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving isn't just for humans -- San Francisco zoo animals also had a banquet of their own on Thursday, announced the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. Lemurs congregated at an outdoor table setting to feast on a turkey-shaped leafeater biscuit, a pumpkin pie and personal plates filled with endive, mushrooms, Brussel sprouts and a cup of gelatin dessert.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area LGBTQ community fears Rep. Greene's homophobic slur will lead to violence

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Far right Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's anti-LGBTQ slur on Twitter has struck fear in the Bay Area's LGBTQ community.State Senator Scott Wiener says he's watching his back, after the Georgia representative hurled an anti-LGBTQ slur at him on Twitter, calling him a "groomer." "When someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks me, in this case calls me a communist groomer, I do have to be more vigilant," he said.  The term groomer, which refers to adults who build relationships with children in an effort to abuse them, has been used by some on the far right against...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home

Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
BERKELEY, CA
7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
BERKELEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Faith Baptist Church Becomes Oakland’s First Official Resiliency Hub

By Curtis O. Robinson, Sr., M.A., Harvard University fellow, ’19, Senior Pastor, Faith Baptist Church. So, when I say that Faith Baptist is Oakland’s first Resiliency Hub, the first question that many people ask is, “what is a resiliency hub?”. In an article from the Christian Science...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The 9 San Francisco Tamales Worth Adding to Your Wish List This Holiday Season

Few food items are as lovingly prepared (read: takes a lot of work) and as quickly devoured as tamales on Nochebuena. Nixtamalizing the corn, prepping the stuffing, and steaming the treats en masse is no joke. And the tamales themselves are as diverse as the myriad countries and cultures with their own riffs on the dish. There are pasteles in Puerto Rico, nacatamales in Nicaragua, and hallacas in Venezuela, the first of which is available at Casa Borinqueña here in the Bay. If you’re not hosting or attending any tamaladas this year, make sure to grab your corny delights from any of these nine businesses throughout the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Some budget shoppers search thrift store racks on Cyber Monday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Some economists say consumers are expected to buy even more this Cyber Monday despite inflation. But for those on an extremely tight budget, those kinds of numbers don't matter. They're relying even more on heavy discounts at thrift shops. Jeffrey Lowe knows how to look for small items, and big ones too. "I think I just spent about $800 just for the furniture," said Lowe.  That may sound like a lot, but all that furniture filled his new place.During his break as a security guard, he combs through aisles to find necessities after moving into a new two-bedroom apartment in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
100K+
Followers
27K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy