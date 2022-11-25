ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJIz3_0jMxVcPg00

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that killed a man and woman in northeast Harris County on Thanksgiving.

Deputies were responding to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest Boulevard and Wallisville Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the man and woman inside a car with gunshot wounds, Sheriff Ed Gonalez said in a tweet.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police believe the shooting happened inside of the vehicle after a transaction allegedly occurred. It is unclear as to what kind it was, according to police.

Three people were seen fleeing from the car at the time of the shooting, officials said.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 1

Related
fox26houston.com

Man shot in the back after apparent ambush shooting in Humble

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the back after an apparent ambush northeast of Houston. Around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Houston police and fire department responded to reports of a shooting in progress at 9390 W FM 1960 in Humble. SUGGESTED: Woman, dog rescued after she drove car into...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Houston man believed to be responsible for dozens of purse snatchings, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 30-year-old man is believed to be responsible for more than a dozen purse snatchings in the Houston area, according to investigators. Jamell Anthony Hurst, of Houston, is in custody and being charged with aggravated robbery, according to the League City Police Department. He's being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car

HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Missing man last seen leaving Heights bar found dead in Houston Ship Channel

The body of Delano Burkes, a 26-year-old man last seen leaving a Houston Heights-area bar earlier this month, was recovered Friday following an extended search. According to FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff, Burke's family members confirmed that Burkes' body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel by employees of a tugboat operating in the waterway. Burkes was last seen on November 13 leaving McIntyre's, a Heights-area bar roughly 15 miles from where his body was ultimately discovered. Law enforcement's probe into Burkes' disappearance is now considered a homicide investigation, according to Seedorff.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
161K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy