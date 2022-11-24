Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO