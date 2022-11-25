Justin Jefferson breaks another NFL record, passing Randy Moss again

Lately, it seems Justin Jefferson can’t go two weeks without breaking a record. Maybe it’s because the Minnesota Vikings receiver has put his name in the record books several times already this season. Like his yardage total that continues to climb, we’ve lost count.

Two weeks ago it was Jefferson recording the most 100-yard games as a receiver in a player’s first two seasons. Jefferson now has 20 games with 100 or more receiving yards. This mark passed both Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr .

Yet, on Thanksgiving Day against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, Jefferson managed to outdo himself and every other NFL receiver to ever put cleats on once again.

Justin Jefferson has most receiving yards in NFL history through three seasons

Jefferson entered the day needing just 55 yards to make NFL history. He accomplished that mark by the second quarter. Jefferson hauled in a 37-yard catch from Kirk Cousins to officially break the record, held for 22 years.

Now, Jefferson once again surpasses Moss and OBJ and now has the most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons in NFL history. But what’s really eye-popping is the fact that Jefferson still has six more games to play this season.

Player Yards Years Justin Jefferson 4,248 and counting 2020-2022 Randy Moss 4,163 1998-2000 Odell Beckham Jr. 4,122 2014-2016 A.J. Green 3,833 2011-2013 Michael Thomas 3,787 2016-2018 Stats courtesy of Statmuse and Pro Football Reference

Jefferson now averages 112 yards per game in 2022. After Thursday’s effort, he’s now on pace for 1,904 yards. No receiver has ever topped 2,000 yards in a single season. With a few more monster games, you never know what he could accomplish next.

Justin Jefferson stats ( 2022 ): 81 receptions, 1,232 receiving yards, 5 TD catches

Calvin Johnson holds the all-time mark, with 1,964, set with the Detroit Lions in 2012. By all appearances, if Jefferson manages to stay healthy, a 2K-yard receiving season may not be out of the question in a 17-game season. It should be noted Johnson nearly accomplished the feat while playing 16 games, but he’s now a Hall of Famer.

With the way his career has gone so far, a gold jacket could very well be in Jefferson’s future too.

