ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press Democrat

Notable quotes on Charles Schulz and “Peanuts”

By DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1donGn_0jMxI7RH00

“I think for me it was the dry tone that stuck out. It wasn't slapstick. It was smart, heady, stuff that put faith in you, the reader, to fully understand. Plus, the characters, particularly Charlie Brown, had a depth that was way beyond other characters on the comics page. More akin to great literary characters like Huck Finn and Holden Caulfield.” -- Stephan Pastis of Santa Rosa, creator of “Pearls Before Swine,” 2022.

“From the very beginning, Schulz was an advocate for strong, independent females. Characters like Lucy and Peppermint Patty refused to be defined or dominated by the boys, whether in social interactions, school, or sports.” -- Blake Scott Ball, “Charlie Brown’s America,” 2021.

“For 50 years, his keen eye, his good and generous heart, and his active brush and pen have given life to the most memorable cast of characters ever to enliven our daily papers. The hopeful and hapless Charlie Brown, the joyful Snoopy, the soulful Linus—even the ‘crabby’ Lucy—give voice, day after day, to what makes us human.” – former president Bill Clinton, 2000.

"I have memorized the first 20 years of the 'Peanuts' canon. Almost every day I can quote some strip that fits the moment. Schulz was that great a talent." – author Jonathan Franzen, 2019.

“"Today, as a generation of artists who grew up during the 'golden age' of 'Peanuts' come to prominence, its presence in the ideas and ambitions of contemporary art seems more powerful and relevant than ever." -- Claire Cattarall, senior curator for the Somerset House Trust, London, 2019.

“The reader doesn’t just look at Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Snoopy but reads them as musical notes in a silently heard composition of hilarity, cruelty, and occasional melancholy.” – graphic novelist Chris Ware in The New Yorker, 2019.

““For decades, 'Peanuts' was our own daily security blanket,” former president Barack Obama, 2016.

“I like to think that Peanuts and identity politics grew up together in America. By 1960, the main characters — Charlie Brown, Linus, Schroeder, Snoopy — had their roles and their acolytes. Even Lucy had her fans.” – Sarah Boxer, The Atlantic, 2015.

“’Peanuts' was a group of high I.Q. orphans and Charlie Brown was for sure an image of his creator. Laid-back and quietly amusing, and when he introduced that funny dog, all hell broke loose.” -- Hank Ketcham, creator of “Dennis the Menace,” 2001.

“Peanuts was the first (and still the best) postmodern comic strip. Everything about it was different.” -- cartoonist Garry Trudeau, creator of “Doonesbury,” 2000.

“In the sharp-edged reality of today, Schulz's pen-and-ink world is an island of comfort, familiarity and warmth. Happiness is a warm puppy.” – Sharon Waxman, Washington Post, 1996.

“You know what I love? When Lucy puts up the stand and gave psychiatric treatment for a nickel. That was great.” -- Cher, 1979.

“Charlie Brown does have his problems. Charlie Brown is not quite up to it; he does not hit the home run. And he doesn’t quite make it. Because of that, we identify with him.“ -- actor Jack Lemmon, 1967.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
DoYouRemember?

After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One

From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Popculture

Mickey Kuhn, Last Surviving 'Gone With the Wind' Star, Dead at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the Academy Award-winning film Gone with the Wind, has died. Kuhn passed away in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida on Sunday, his wife Barbara told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that her husband was in good health until recently. The beloved actor was 90.
NAPLES, FL
Kirkus Reviews

Food Writer Julie Powell Dies at 49

Julie Powell, who turned her popular cooking blog, The Julie/Julia Project, into the bestselling memoir Julie & Julia, has died at 49, the New York Times reports. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. Powell, a native of Austin, Texas, worked in public development when she started her blog, with...
AUSTIN, TX
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Boston

A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them

All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
241
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy