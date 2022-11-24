ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

floridagators.com

Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
floridagators.com

PK85: Florida vs West Virginia (Sunday, 8:30 pm ET)

A nuts and bolts look at Sunday's finale in the "PK85" at Portland, Ore. * When: Sunday, 8:30 p.m. (ET) * Where: Chiles Center, Portland, Ore. * Records: Florida (4-2); West Virginia (5-1) * TV: ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander and Brooke Weisbrod) * Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD...
floridagators.com

Last-Minute Comeback Gives Gators Overtime Victory Over Houston

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Florida women's basketball ended their stay at the St. Pete Showcase in dramatic fashion, using a last-minute comeback to force overtime and defeat Houston, 77-73, on the campus of Eckard College. Trailing by six with 1:44 remaining in the game, the Gators (6-1, 0-0 SEC)...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2

The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
