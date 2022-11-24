Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
floridagators.com
Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
floridagators.com
Gators Garner Hosting Rights for First & Second Rounds of NCAA Tournament
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida was awarded the No. 3 seed in the Top Right portion of the bracket and hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, as the Division I Women's Volleyball Selection Committee revealed the 64-team field during an ESPNU television broadcast. This is the 28th...
floridagators.com
PK85: Florida vs West Virginia (Sunday, 8:30 pm ET)
A nuts and bolts look at Sunday's finale in the "PK85" at Portland, Ore. * When: Sunday, 8:30 p.m. (ET) * Where: Chiles Center, Portland, Ore. * Records: Florida (4-2); West Virginia (5-1) * TV: ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander and Brooke Weisbrod) * Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD...
floridagators.com
Last-Minute Comeback Gives Gators Overtime Victory Over Houston
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Florida women's basketball ended their stay at the St. Pete Showcase in dramatic fashion, using a last-minute comeback to force overtime and defeat Houston, 77-73, on the campus of Eckard College. Trailing by six with 1:44 remaining in the game, the Gators (6-1, 0-0 SEC)...
Gators 2022 Postseason Transfer Portal Tracker
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
Billy Napier discusses Florida 45-38 loss at Florida State
Here is everything Florida head coach Billy Napier said after his team's 45-38 loss at Florida State on Friday night in Tallahassee. The Gators finished their first regular season under Napier's direction with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 mark in SEC play. Opening statement:. “Heck of a football game,...
CFB World Reacts to Questionable Calls on Last Drive of FSU-Florida
The battle for the Sunshine State was filled with chaos and some interesting officiating down the stretch.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry to get new restaurant—and likely 2
The Newberry City Commission is poised to take up a development plan for a commercial building that would be home to one and possibly two new restaurants across from Oak View Middle School. The commission will consider the plan Monday after its regular meeting, when developer JBrown Professional Group will...
Comments / 0