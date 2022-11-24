Read full article on original website
Crowds of people set cars on fire and smashed windows with bricks in Brussels and Rotterdam after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in shocking World Cup upset
Police detained dozens on Sunday, as riots erupted in the streets of Brussels following Belgium's defeat to Morocco in the World Cup.
US has clear World Cup task against Iran: win or go home
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politcally charged World Cup match or go home. U.S. players have been praised as the best generation of American soccer. But they finished third behind Canada and Mexico in World Cup qualifying and now face a must-win final group-stage match.
Cristiano Ronaldo receives $225 million offer to play for Saudi Arabian team
After Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways earlier this week, the superstar has been granted the offer of a lifetime. The 37-year-old has been offered a three-year, $225 million deal to play for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports. That deal...
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference
Germany has been charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA
World Cup Sunday: Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Spain, Morocco upsets Belgium
DOHA, Qatar - Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday, leaving both teams with three points after two games in Group E of the World Cup. Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear...
