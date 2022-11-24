Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
WSVN-TV
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
NBC Miami
2 Adults, Girl Injured in Road Rage Shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
Police are searching for a driver who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale Sunday night, leaving a man and woman in another car and a girl in a third vehicle hospitalized. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and...
NBC Miami
Click10.com
Young boy dies following Tamarac crash that left 9 people hospitalized
TAMARAC, Fla. – A memorial with photos of a young boy sits at the corner of Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac. Police say he was killed in a crash Saturday evening. Local 10 has confirmed the victim’s identity as 9-year-old Jonathan Reyes. His father says...
palmcoastobserver.com
A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road
A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
AOL Corp
One person died in a Sunday morning home fire, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says
An early Sunday morning fire at a South Miami-Dade mobile home killed one person and sent two others to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The agency’s online call list said 18 units responded around 6:42 a.m. to a fire at 18715 SW 344th Rd., which is inside the Goldcoaster Mobile Home Park and southwest of Homestead.
Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village
MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
cw34.com
WSVN-TV
9 hospitalized after crash in Tamarac; Commercial Blvd. shut down between Turnpike and Rock Island Road
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken nine people to the hospital, including several juveniles, following a crash in Tamarac that has led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
foxsports640.com
1 dead 1 injured in hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach
(RIVIERA BEACH, Florida)– A Palm Beach County motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a car Friday night. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Nissan…
WSVN-TV
All clear given after military marker causes bomb scare at Crandon Park
NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s bomb squad was called out to a park scare near Key Biscayne. MDFR crews on Sunday morning closed off an area of Crandon Park after, officials said, a maintenance worker found what they thought was an explosive. Investigators said...
NBC Miami
NBC Miami
1 Child, 3 Adults Hospitalized After Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a two-car crash that hospitalized one child and three adults on the night of Thanksgiving. The incident occurred on Thursday at 11:45 p.m. near Southwest 136th Street and 187th Avenue, officials said. MDFR crews freed a victim who was trapped in one of the...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has ended its search for a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was located safely by police and he was reunited with his family, Monday afternoon. Mcclain earlier on Monday went missing in Little Haiti. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
NBC Miami
Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood
Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
