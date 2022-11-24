ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Springs, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run near Plantation Bay Road

A 51-year-old Fort Lauderdale woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Sat. Nov. 26. At 9:39 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call about a woman lying in the grass median of U.S. Highway 1, south of Plantation Bay Road. The woman had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and was pronounced dead on the scene by Flagler County Fire and Rescue.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
AOL Corp

One person died in a Sunday morning home fire, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

An early Sunday morning fire at a South Miami-Dade mobile home killed one person and sent two others to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The agency’s online call list said 18 units responded around 6:42 a.m. to a fire at 18715 SW 344th Rd., which is inside the Goldcoaster Mobile Home Park and southwest of Homestead.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Bay Village

MIAMI -- A man was in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man and wounded a woman during a domestic dispute Monday morning in North Bay Village, authorities said.Police were called to a home in the 7900 block of East Drive shortly before 8 a.m. for a report of shots fired.When police arrived, they found a male victim, who died at the scene, and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police say when they arrived they found a man standing...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run out of Miramar that left a man dead. Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 6500 block of Pembroke Road, at around 2:15 a.m., Sunday. Investigators said the victim was attempting to cross...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Miramar, police say

A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday in Miramar, police said. The man, whose name was not released, was crossing Pembroke Road on the 6500 block about 2:15 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east, said Tania Rues, spokesperson for the Miramar police. “The vehicle fled,” she said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are seeking the driver. ...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

At Least 9 Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

At least 9 people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said. Several juveniles were...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has ended its search for a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was located safely by police and he was reunited with his family, Monday afternoon. Mcclain earlier on Monday went missing in Little Haiti. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Woman in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Pinewood

Police are investigating after a person shot a 20-year-old woman in the head at a bus stop in Pinewood over the weekend. The victim, Angelyne Ruiz, had traveled to Miami from Cuba when she was shot, and now is fighting for her life. “She was assaulted, and somebody shot her...
PINEWOOD, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MASS SHOOTING: THREE SHOT ON I-95, ONE VICTIM FACING LIFE-THREATENING INJURY

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING SHUT I-95 IN BROWARD COUNTY NEAR FLL AIRPORT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Sunday night shooting on I-95 that closed the Interstate for hours near Broward Boulevard left at least three people shot. Police initially believed two people […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy