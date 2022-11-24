Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Brussels sees riots after Morocco beats Belgium at World Cup
BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have sealed off parts of the center of Brussels and moved in with water cannons to disperse crowds following violence in the wake of Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup. Steps and bicycles were set on fire and cars were pelted with bricks before police moved in. Brussels mayor Philippe Close said authorities were doing their utmost to keep order in the streets and asked officers “to detain the rioters.” Even subway and tram traffic had to be interrupted on police orders. Morocco’s victory was a major upset at the World Cup and was enthusiastically celebrated by fans with Moroccan immigrant roots in many Belgian cities.
Beijing police arrested at least 3 people in their homes who had attended a peaceful protest against China's zero-COVID measures: report
The Straits Times reported that three people were taken from the homes in Beijing after attending a Sunday protest near Liangma River.
KEYT
Australia reduces national terrorism threat to ‘possible’
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The head of Australia’s main domestic spy agency says the country has downgraded its terrorism threat level from “probable” to “possible” for the first time since 2014. Australian Security Intelligence Organization Director-General Mike Burgess says the defeat of the Islamic State group in battle in the Middle East and an ineffective al-Qaida propaganda machine failing to connect with Western youth has resulted in fewer extremists in Australia. However, Burgess says there have been increases in radical nationalism and right-wing extremist ideology in Australia in the past couple of years. He says there have been 11 terrorist attacks and another 21 plots have been disrupted since the threat assessment was elevated from “possible” to “probable” in 2014.
KEYT
Talks begin on disarmament of rebel groups in eastern Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The third round of Congo peace talks facilitated by the East Africa regional bloc has begun in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, with a plan to discuss reforms that will facilitate disarmament of rebel groups. The Kenyan and Burundian presidents attended the opening session in person Monday, while the presidents of Congo, Rwanda and Uganda attended virtually. The leaders reiterated their commitment to support and ensure lasting peace in Congo. The East Africa regional bloc secretary general said some of the rebel groups were present for Monday’s talks, but did not specify which ones.
Warnock’s former church repeatedly hosted antisemitic, Black supremacist professor
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., worked as a youth and assistant pastor of a Harlem church that hosted an antisemitic and Black supremacist speaker at least three times.
KEYT
Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country’s tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.
KEYT
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform
BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease the rules for obtaining German citizenship. They are arguing that the government must first do more to ensure that people who are in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, a member of his center-left party, have signaled in recent days that they’re keen to move ahead quickly with liberalizing the rules. But senior lawmakers with the pro-business Free Democrats have pushed back. They point to a pledge in the coalition agreement to “effectively reduce irregular migration” and argue that too little has happened on that front.
KEYT
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heath officials say Pakistan has launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children. Monday’s drive is the sixth such campaign this year and it will last for five days, aiming to inoculate children under 5 in high-risk areas. The latest anti-polio drive was launched in the capital, Islamabad, and in the country’s high-risk districts in eastern Punjab and southwestern Baluchistan province. A similar campaign will also be launched in the northwest in the first week of December. Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are also supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
KEYT
Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems ready to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over approximately two and a half hours of arguments at the high court Monday. The cases are the latest in which the justices could narrow the use of federal fraud charges against state and local officials, as well as people doing business with governments, even if those interactions appear to be unsavory.
KEYT
Belarus’ top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The foreign minister of Belarus has died at the age of 64. Vladimir Makei, was a close associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko for decades. Belarusian authorities gave no cause of death on Saturday. Makei was Lukashenko’s adviser and then his chief of staff prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012. During his tenure, Belarus came under repeated criticism from the West for its increasingly harsh suppression of the opposition, for dubious elections and for allowing Russian troops to be based there during the war in Ukraine.
KEYT
Health ministry: Israeli fire kills Palestinian in West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian was killed and 11 were wounded by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that clashes erupted between Israeli forces and residents of north Hebron city on Monday evening. The Israeli military says soldiers shot at Palestinians who hurled rocks and improvised explosive devices at the forces who were operating in the town. It says the Palestinians also shot at the troops. The ministry says nine Palestinians were wounded by live fire and two others suffered breathing problems from tear gas. One of the wounded succumbed early Tuesday. Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been surging for months.
KEYT
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of people have protested outside the house of Poland’s ruling party leader to voice anger at what’s widely seen as the erosion of women’s rights under the conservative government and the leader’s recent remark about women using alcohol. They protested a near total ban on abortion pushed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Law and Justice party that took effect last year, as well as policies that ended state funding of in-vitro fertilization. They also chanted slogans urging Kaczynski to leave politics. Police prevented demonstrators from reaching the house. Women’s Strike, a prominent women’s rights movement, called for Monday’s demonstration after Kaczynski earlier this month blamed Poland’s low birthrate partly on young women drinking too much alcohol.
KEYT
Police: Brazil school shooter wore swastika, planned attack
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed four people in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning for two years, police said Saturday. The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state. Two teachers and a student were killed. Hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested. Authorities did not release the suspect’s name.
KEYT
Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Authorities in El Salvador are warning residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the eastern part of the country to be alert as it begins to erupt. The Environmental Ministry’s observatory reported explosions Monday in the central crater of the volcano about 83 miles east of the capital. The ministry says the eruption’s intensity was a 1 on a scale from 0 to 8. The eruption began Sunday when the volcano launched rock and ash to areas surrounding the crater. No injuries have been reported. Civil Defense Director Luis Alonso Amaya says three municipalities are on alert.
KEYT
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday eased some oil sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to support newly restarted negotiations between President Nicolás Maduro’s government and its opposition. The Treasury Department is allowing Chevron to resume “limited” energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions...
KEYT
US says Russia abruptly postpones arms control talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Russia has abruptly postponed the scheduled resumption of arms control talks this week. The State Department said Monday that Russia had “unilaterally postponed” a meeting of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that was scheduled to begin Tuesday in Egypt. The commission hammers out details of U.S. and Russian inspections of each others’ military sites under the terms of the New START treaty, the last major arms control pact between Washington and Moscow. It has not met in more than a year, initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has since languished due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meeting in Cairo had been aimed at showing the two sides remain committed to arms control and keeping open lines of communication despite other differences.
KEYT
Ble Goude returns to Ivory Coast after 11 years in exile
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Ivory Coast’s former youth minister Charles Ble Goude has returned to his home country after more than a decade in exile. Ble Goude arrived in Abidjan on Saturday aboard a commercial flight and made no comment at the airport. Ble Goude was acquitted of charges linked to the violence that erupted after the disputed 2010 election when then President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede. Ble Goude was later arrested in 2013 in Ghana after nearly two years in hiding, and then was extradited to the International Criminal Court. After his acquittal, he sought financial compensation, saying that he was the victim of a wrongful prosecution.
KEYT
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has declared that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, and described China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.” But Sunak stopped short of calling China a threat. Some members in his Conservative Party had until recently expected Sunak to class China as a “threat” to U.K. security as part of an update of the government’s foreign and defense policies. In his speech Monday, Sunak said the U.K. would stand up to global competitors like China “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.”
KEYT
Landslide kills at least 14 at funeral in Cameroon’s capital
YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities say at least 14 people are dead in Cameroon’s capital after a landslide at a funeral. Dozens of others remained missing as rescue crews continued digging through the rubble with flashlights. Centre Regional Govenor Naseri Paul Bea told the Cameroonian national broadcaster CRTV that the search for survivors in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde would continue. About a dozen others injured in the landslide are being treated at local hospitals, he said. The governor described the area where the landslide took place in the Damas neighborhood of Yaounde as a “very dangerous spot.”
US has clear task: Win or go home
DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. “We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”
Comments / 0