Sullivan, MO

Washington Missourian

Bulldogs win on road at Newburg, 61-48

St. Clair showed Newburg who the top dog was in the fourth quarter Tuesday. The Bulldogs (1-0) opened the season with a win on the road at Newburg over the host Wolves (0-1), 61-48.
NEWBURG, MO
Washington Missourian

Ft. Zumwalt North runs past Dutchmen in Turkey Tournament opener

For the past three seasons, the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers have played for the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament title. And, the Panthers took the first step toward that goal Tuesday, defeating Owensville in the first round of this year’s event, 60-38.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia wins Turkey Tournament title

For the first time since 2018, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights have captured the Turkey Tournament title. Borgia defeated University City Saturday night, 58-53, to claim the top spot in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Girls Basketball — Washington at Pacific

Washington defeated Pacific, 33-32, gaining the first win for new Lady Jays Head Coach Adam Meyer in Pacific's home opener of the 2022-23 campaign. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Shamrocks return one starter from quarterfinal team

When we last left the New Haven girls basketball Lady Shamrocks, they had just lost to Ellington in the MSHSAA Class 2 basketball quarterfinals in Sikeston, 43-29. Austin Peirick’s program returns one starter and one key reserve from last year’s team for 2022-23.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Crosspoint basketball teams look for more wins

At the Thanksgiving break, the Crosspoint Christian School varsity basketball teams have logged one win. Both of the programs are looking for increased success as they hit the heavy part of the season starting in December.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays return state qualifiers in five events

It’s an upperclassman heavy roster for the Washington swimming Lady Jays this winter. Of 13 swimmers currently out for the team, five are seniors and five are juniors. The team brings back nine members of last winter’s team in addition to a pair of experienced newcomers.
WASHINGTON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington

Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
WASHINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash

A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two injured in car crash near Festus

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Route A east of Woodland Drive outside of Festus on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Randal Ripley of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 westbound on Old A and crossed the centerline, and struck a 2010 Mercury Milan driven by 57-year-old Linda Riggins of Festus. Both Riggins and a 12-year-old juvenile were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Riggins with moderate injuries, and the 12-year-old with minor injuries. The accident took place a little before 9 o’clock Friday night.
FESTUS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is hurt after an SUV hit him near Jonesburg on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on the south outer road of Interstate 70 east of Jonesburg. Troopers said LaSean Smith, 51, was standing in the road The post SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JONESBURG, MO

