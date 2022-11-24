Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
Bulldogs win on road at Newburg, 61-48
St. Clair showed Newburg who the top dog was in the fourth quarter Tuesday. The Bulldogs (1-0) opened the season with a win on the road at Newburg over the host Wolves (0-1), 61-48.
Washington Missourian
Week 14 Football - Reeds Spring 49, Sullivan 20
Reeds Spring had an immediate answer for every big Sullivan play Saturday. The Wolves (11-2) won on their home field in the Class 3 state semifinals, beating Sullivan (10-3), 49-20.
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumwalt North runs past Dutchmen in Turkey Tournament opener
For the past three seasons, the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers have played for the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament title. And, the Panthers took the first step toward that goal Tuesday, defeating Owensville in the first round of this year’s event, 60-38.
Washington Missourian
University City advances with victory over Pacific
Can the University City Lions make it three St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament titles in a row?. The Lions took the first step Tuesday with a 61-45 victory over Pacific in the opening round.
Washington Missourian
Washington uses big third quarter run to trot past Wildcats in turkey opener
A four-minute stretch in the third quarter turned the tide. Union (0-1) scored the first five points of the third quarter to extend a four-point halftime lead, but that sparked an 18-0 run for Washington (1-0).
Washington Missourian
Borgia wins Turkey Tournament title
For the first time since 2018, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights have captured the Turkey Tournament title. Borgia defeated University City Saturday night, 58-53, to claim the top spot in the 70th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Washington Missourian
Girls Basketball — Washington at Pacific
Washington defeated Pacific, 33-32, gaining the first win for new Lady Jays Head Coach Adam Meyer in Pacific's home opener of the 2022-23 campaign. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Lady Shamrocks return one starter from quarterfinal team
When we last left the New Haven girls basketball Lady Shamrocks, they had just lost to Ellington in the MSHSAA Class 2 basketball quarterfinals in Sikeston, 43-29. Austin Peirick’s program returns one starter and one key reserve from last year’s team for 2022-23.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats race past Saxony Lutheran in opener
For Union’s basketball Lady ’Cats, it was worth the trip. Opening the season on the road in Jackson Monday, Union rolled to a 60-33 win over Saxony Lutheran.
Washington Missourian
Crosspoint basketball teams look for more wins
At the Thanksgiving break, the Crosspoint Christian School varsity basketball teams have logged one win. Both of the programs are looking for increased success as they hit the heavy part of the season starting in December.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays return state qualifiers in five events
It’s an upperclassman heavy roster for the Washington swimming Lady Jays this winter. Of 13 swimmers currently out for the team, five are seniors and five are juniors. The team brings back nine members of last winter’s team in addition to a pair of experienced newcomers.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of 'Eagle Days' events earlier this week. In the later stages of fall, thousands of eagles migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.
Soccer bar in Tower Grove South shuts down street for World Cup fans
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of fans filled the street outside of Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove South for the big World Cup match between the United States and England on Friday. The game started at 2 p.m. but the owners of the bar said people were there as early as 7:30 a.m.
Washington Missourian
Christmas rocked its way into Downtown Washington
Downtown Washington was rocking and a rolling Friday evening as the annual Holiday Light Parade filled the streets with Christmas spirit. The annual parade, which was sponsored by Downtown Washington, Inc., featured 65-plus parade entries, including marching bands from Washington High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and East Central Colleges jazz band. The parade’s theme was “Rock ‘N Roll Christmas.”
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman’s love of photography inspired by Ansel Adams
As FOX 2's chief meteorologist, Glenn Zimmerman can look at atmospheric data on a screen or computer printout and use those models and information to tell the residents of the greater St. Louis region what to expect when they walk out the door.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman, girl hurt in head-on crash
A Festus woman and girl were injured Friday night, Nov. 25, in a head-on accident on Old Hwy. A east of Woodland Road west of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:56 p.m., Randal L. Ripley, 44, of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 east on the...
mymoinfo.com
Two injured in car crash near Festus
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Route A east of Woodland Drive outside of Festus on Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Randal Ripley of Hillsboro was driving a 2004 Volvo 580 westbound on Old A and crossed the centerline, and struck a 2010 Mercury Milan driven by 57-year-old Linda Riggins of Festus. Both Riggins and a 12-year-old juvenile were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Riggins with moderate injuries, and the 12-year-old with minor injuries. The accident took place a little before 9 o’clock Friday night.
SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is hurt after an SUV hit him near Jonesburg on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on the south outer road of Interstate 70 east of Jonesburg. Troopers said LaSean Smith, 51, was standing in the road The post SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0