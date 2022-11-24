ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okawville, IL

wgel.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday

A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
BOND COUNTY, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Drought improves on Mississippi River. Officials hopeful for winter relief

A record-breaking drought throughout the Mississippi River basin is finally beginning to ease, federal officials said. Low water levels impacted barge traffic and grain exports this fall by slowing shipments from the Midwest to the Port of New Orleans. Saltwater began to move north from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening drinking supplies.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL
okawvilletimes.com

Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County

An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
PERRY COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold

A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

