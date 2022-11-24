Read full article on original website
CBC High School wins back-to-back Football State Championships
ST. LOUIS — Christian Brothers College High School won its fifth Football State Championship in program history on Saturday, beating Lee's Summit North. CBC beat Lee's Summit North, going back-to-back for the Class 6 title on Saturday night and winning the game in an absurd ending. As Lee's Summit...
Soccer bar in Tower Grove South shuts down street for World Cup fans
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of fans filled the street outside of Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove South for the big World Cup match between the United States and England on Friday. The game started at 2 p.m. but the owners of the bar said people were there as early as 7:30 a.m.
Holiday Indian Market in Collinsville, Illinois
A Holiday Indian Market took place on Sunday in Collinsville, Illinois. Works of Native American artists were featured at the event.
Whatever You Do, Don’t Run if You’re a Milkman in St. Louis
Some do's and don'ts are common sense. Don't step on Superman's cape. Don't spit into the wind. And, don't run if you're a milkman in St. Louis. That last one is a real thing by the way. I happened upon this fun conversation on Quora about some of the dumbest...
Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
Crash closes multiple northbound lanes of I-270 near Manchester
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple lanes of traffic on northbound Interstate 270 have been closed late Friday morning as a result of a crash. The crash occurred just south of the Manchester exit. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported three right lanes of I-270 were closed. The crash...
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
Drought improves on Mississippi River. Officials hopeful for winter relief
A record-breaking drought throughout the Mississippi River basin is finally beginning to ease, federal officials said. Low water levels impacted barge traffic and grain exports this fall by slowing shipments from the Midwest to the Port of New Orleans. Saltwater began to move north from the Gulf of Mexico, threatening drinking supplies.
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
Groundbreaking to Mark Official Start of Construction for State-of-the-Art East Fire Station
EDWARDSVILLE – City officials are happy to announce a groundbreaking will take place this month for the East Fire Station, a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance the City’s ability to serve and protect residents for years to come. The groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Friday St. Louis shooting leaves one dead and teen injured
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on November 25 at about 11 p.m. at the 4000 block of Labadie. When Police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds sitting on the front porch of the house, conscious and breathing. A second...
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
St. Louis comedian reveals identity on ‘Masked Singer’
The comedian credited her friend and colleague, the late Bob Saget, with inspiring her to compete on the show.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold
A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Adult now charged in Jefferson County teen’s shooting death
There has been a breakthrough criminal charge in the shooting death of a Jefferson County teen. A man has now been charged with trying to cover it up.
