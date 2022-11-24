Read full article on original website
Falling house prices will help the Fed tame inflation – but they also increase the risk of a prolonged economic downturn
Housing could be about to become a key policy puzzle for the Federal Reserve. Market activity has fallen for nine consecutive months and home sales were down 28.4% in October from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors, with some economists warning that prices could plummet 20% next year as the broader slowdown kicks in.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide as COVID protests erupt across China
U.S. stocks descended Monday morning as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 170 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC)...
Traders brace for fresh stock market falls as protests grip China
Traders were bracing for a fresh fall in the Chinese stock market on Sunday night amid fears that protests across the country would deepen its economic turmoil. The looming threat of a government crackdown was expected to dampen demand for Chinese assets such as stocks, commodities and currencies when markets open on Monday morning.
Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears
TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns. Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16...
The stock market has another 8% to climb in 2022 as a resilient economy will buck expectations for either a hard or a soft landing, veteran strategist Ed Yardeni says
The stock market could surge another 8% before year-end as the economy proves resilient, according to Ed Yardeni. Yardeni said strong consumers could prevent the economy from experiencing any "landing" at all. "The consumer just didn't get the recession memo and they keep spending," Yardeni said. Veteran investment strategist Ed...
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November. The unexpected death of the young crypto founder - confirmed by the company in a statement on Sunday night - has left many in the financial markets sector shocked.
Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday
Investors weren't entirely in the holiday spirit coming back from the long Thanksgiving break, and Wall Street saw stock indexes fall after they posted solid gains last week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) opened down about 0.6% Monday morning when the trading session began. Worries about the Chinese economy weighed...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation.
Xi tells Kim China willing to work with N.Korea for 'world peace': KCNA
Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of its most powerful tests yet, declaring it would meet perceived US nuclear threats with nukes of its own.
Good2Know: Iran Wants U.S. Out of World Cup Ahead of Tuesday's Game
Iran is calling for the U.S. to be kicked out of the World Cup ahead of their final group-stage match on Tuesday. Cheddar News explains why.
Edwin Poots defends attempt to dilute Northern Ireland protocol bill
Former DUP leader said it was ‘entirely responsible’ to support farmers who could lose out under post-Brexit subsidy rules
Disgraced FTX Boss Bankman-Fried's Parents Bought Bahamas Property Worth $121 Million Before His Crypto Empire Fell
Slide 1 of 6: The crypto firm FTX collapsed spectacularly this month, with CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's personal worth wiped from $16 billion to zero. The company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and details about executives' spending are coming to light. Notably, FTX reportedly bought property worth $121 million in the two years before the business ran aground, including a $16.4 million vacation home in the Bahamas for Bankman-Fried's parents. Several other luxury beachfront homes were also purchased by the company. Read on to find out more about the company's real-estate buying binge, the extent of the company's collapse, and why a CEO brought in to restructure the bankrupt firm called its financial situation "unprecedented."
UK homeowners forced to settle for below asking price, Zoopla says
Property website data shows housing market is slowing, with 44% less demand for homes and sellers accepting 3% below asking price
