Unbeaten Mississippi State looks to shut down Omaha
A stingy defense has helped Mississippi State to its best start since 2017-18. The Bulldogs (6-0) will look to keep
Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-Omaha
STARKVILLE – After winning its first non-conference tournament title in over a decade, Mississippi State men's basketball returns to the friendly confines of Humphrey Coliseum against Omaha on Monday evening. One of the staples of a Chris Jans coached team is all-out effort and a suffocating defense. Through six...
What's next for Mississippi State?
Fresh off a win over rival Ole Miss in the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State is preparing for a bowl and working to finalize their commitment list for the December signing period. The Bulldogs' most recent commitment came from Tuscaloosa, Alabama standout offensive lineman Jayden Hobson. State now holds the verbal pledges of four offensive linemen in the class. In-state standouts Zay Alexander (Tupelo) and Malik Ellis (Laurel) join Tennessee private schooler Joe Crocker along with Hobson.
Moving On Up: Where Mississippi State Stands in Latest Release of the Coaches Poll
Mississippi State checked into the rankings following Thursday's Egg Bowl win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Updated Bowl Game Projections For Mississippi State Following 24-22 Egg Bowl Victory
Looking into where Mississippi State's bowl game could be after the Bulldogs finished the season at 8-4.
Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker to Huskers
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaker to Nebraska in overtime Saturday, 73-65, in the final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. Mississippi State leaves San Juan with a 1-1 record on the island and a 6-2 overall record. Mississippi State and Nebraska traded punches from...
Bulldogs Close Out Regular-Season With A Sweep Over Missouri
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State volleyball closed out its regular-season and celebrated Senior Day in style with a 3-0 [25-16, 25-14, 25-20] victory over Missouri on Saturday evening inside the Newell-Grissom Building. "We were able to go out with a win today on our home court at the Griss," head...
Waden Earns All-SEC Honors
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Gabby Waden has been named to the league's All-SEC Team for the third straight season, making her the only player in program history to earn the honor three years in a row. "I'm so proud of Gabby for earning All-SEC for the third year in...
The End Zone: West Point advances to MHSAA 5A State Championship game
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A battle between two physical teams hoping to advance to the state championship game highlighted WLBT’s Game of the Week. To see the full list of scores, click here. West Point (11-2) at Vicksburg (10-3) The Green Wave snap Vicksburg’s 10-game win streak, shut the...
WATCH: SALTY OLE MISS FANS THROW TRASH & CHAIRS AT CELEBRATING MISSISSIPPI STATE PLAYERS FOLLOWING LOSS
Mississippi State hoisted the Egg Bowl Trophy on Ole Miss' field Thursday night after defeating the Rebels 24-22. Mike Leach is also taking home his first rivalry trophy since being hired at MSU. Rebels fans reacted by throwing objects into the end zone. Fortunately, things didn't escalate much further:. Thankfully,...
Clay County suspect captured in Alabama
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Man arrested after pursuit wrecks three squad cars, injures Alabama deputy. Man wanted in shooting death of Mississippi man.
A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 85-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in Alabama Friday after a police pursuit that wrecked three squad cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. WTVA in Tupelo reports that deputies in Picken County arrested Larry Findley, 39, who...
Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba
KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
Home Break-In, Vandalism, and a Disturbance in Attala
1:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West North St when the owner arrived home to find the back door had been broken into. 11:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4171 when a caller reported vandalism that occurred on the property.
85-year-old found shot, dead in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O’Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to...
After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
Traffic study to look at dangerous Hwy. 25 intersection
A bright yellow school bus laid on its side at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road close to a banged up black sedan. Emergency personnel worked to help those injured and clear the scene quickly but thoroughly. While Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District sixth-12th grade students were on the...
Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
