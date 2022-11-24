ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

hailstate.com

Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-Omaha

STARKVILLE – After winning its first non-conference tournament title in over a decade, Mississippi State men's basketball returns to the friendly confines of Humphrey Coliseum against Omaha on Monday evening. One of the staples of a Chris Jans coached team is all-out effort and a suffocating defense. Through six...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

What's next for Mississippi State?

Fresh off a win over rival Ole Miss in the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State is preparing for a bowl and working to finalize their commitment list for the December signing period. The Bulldogs' most recent commitment came from Tuscaloosa, Alabama standout offensive lineman Jayden Hobson. State now holds the verbal pledges of four offensive linemen in the class. In-state standouts Zay Alexander (Tupelo) and Malik Ellis (Laurel) join Tennessee private schooler Joe Crocker along with Hobson.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker to Huskers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Bulldogs dropped a heartbreaker to Nebraska in overtime Saturday, 73-65, in the final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. Mississippi State leaves San Juan with a 1-1 record on the island and a 6-2 overall record. Mississippi State and Nebraska traded punches from...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Bulldogs Close Out Regular-Season With A Sweep Over Missouri

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State volleyball closed out its regular-season and celebrated Senior Day in style with a 3-0 [25-16, 25-14, 25-20] victory over Missouri on Saturday evening inside the Newell-Grissom Building. "We were able to go out with a win today on our home court at the Griss," head...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Waden Earns All-SEC Honors

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State's Gabby Waden has been named to the league's All-SEC Team for the third straight season, making her the only player in program history to earn the honor three years in a row. "I'm so proud of Gabby for earning All-SEC for the third year in...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Clay County suspect captured in Alabama

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens County, Alabama deputies arrested Findley Friday afternoon. The sheriff said the arrest came after a pursuit that wrecked three police cars and sent one officer to the emergency room. Scott said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. According...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mother arrested in Columbus baseball bat attack

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police arrested a mother who allegedly hit a 10-year-old over the head with a baseball bat. Police charged Bertha Jackson with aggravated assault. Police claim Jackson struck the child after she witnessed her daughter being attacked near Sim Scott Park on Oct. 26. The mother...
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Two Arrested For Murder in Neshoba

KEITH KING, 50, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. STEVEN KIRKLAND, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRENDA MCCARTY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500. EDWARD PULLIN, 45, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $0, $600. LINDA READUS, 52, of...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
breezynews.com

Home Break-In, Vandalism, and a Disturbance in Attala

1:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West North St when the owner arrived home to find the back door had been broken into. 11:08 a.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Attala Rd 4171 when a caller reported vandalism that occurred on the property.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

85-year-old found shot, dead in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - An 85-year-old man was found dead Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, in Clay County. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott identified the man as Kenneth O’Brian. The location is on Joe Myers Road. O’Brian appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

After mass layoffs, furniture employee arrested for company thefts

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A former United Furniture worker is accused of stealing furniture and a company truck. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, deputies arrested Audrey Garth, 37, of Wren, Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. He’s charged with grand larceny. Garth worked at United Furniture as a...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Traffic study to look at dangerous Hwy. 25 intersection

A bright yellow school bus laid on its side at the intersection of Highway 25 and Longview Road close to a banged up black sedan. Emergency personnel worked to help those injured and clear the scene quickly but thoroughly. While Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District sixth-12th grade students were on the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Police make four arrests for felony drug possession on Monday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, agents with the Sheriff’s office and MBN conducted a search on Highway 46 in Clay County. During that search, agents said one of the suspects attempted to flush a felony amount of marijuana down the toilet. Roderrick Walker was arrested. He was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Felony Destruction of Evidence.
CLAY COUNTY, MS

