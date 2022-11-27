ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Russell, MO

The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067I5K_0jMwIeHy00

LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’!

Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there.

La Russell was one of the first towns settled in Jasper County in the 1830’s along Spring River. And then it was solidified with a school as Union Pacific Railroad made it a stop on their newly-built tracks.

The original pump for the town water stood a few blocks away however the last 80 years or so it was in the middle of town — the middle of the Main Street — in front of the Post Office.

Tonight was another moment frozen in time at La Russell’s annual pump lighting, where folks gather each Thanksgiving evening for a short parade (complete with a kazoo band), fireworks, and the lighting of the old-fashioned water pump that still sits in the middle of the road ,” states Kaitlyn McConnell of Ozarks Alive who attended.

It’s all fun, tongue in cheek and kind of campy!

After the parade, the pump is lit and the fireworks light up the sky. Kids then get a chance to talk to Santa as he sits on the pump pedestal.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: It’s one of the most bizarre (in a wonderful way) and unique Ozarks community events I get the privilege of attending every year .”

Historian & Storyteller, Kaitlyn McConnell of Ozarks Alive

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover live and locals stories where you live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wysCQ_0jMwIeHy00

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!  We try and keep you updated with all the fun events and lights of Christmas! This year is no different! Scroll below our Parade List ’22 for other fun events you wont want to miss!” – Shannon Becker December 2022 Christmas Parade List from Joplin News First and KOAM...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
classiccountry1070.com

Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

High winds: Fire Depts across region warn, no burning

WEATHER ALERTS >> Click to view wind and fire weather alerts from KOAM Skywatch Weather National Weather Service JOPLIN METRO — The National Weather Service in Springfield and Wichita warn of high winds and critical fire risk Friday, December 2. Gusty winds and relatively low humidity along with warm temperatures create the scenario. “These conditions will allow ignitions to quickly...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fatal crash in Sarcoxie, Missouri carries out execution

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – A Jay man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for shooting and killing his mother and wounding a second family member in northeast Oklahoma. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, to 24 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Click here if you would like to read more about this story.
SARCOXIE, MO
KYTV

Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
MONETT, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
WTWO/WAWV

Missouri man converts hot water tanks into smokers

JOPLIN, Mo. — What can you do with your old hot water tank? You could sell it for the scrap metal, or you can do what one Joplin plumber decided to do: Turn it into a meat smoker. The idea came to plumber, Steve Baird, after he amassed a large collection of old hot water […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbell Avenue in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department responded to a crash that left a pedestrian dead Wednesday night, November 30. According to the Springfield Police Department, Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, was walking westbound across Campbell Avenue at Plainview when he walked in front of a northbound vehicle. Fleming was then hit by a second […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

170 pounds of meth recovered from vehicle on I-44 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 30, saying that K9 officer “James” had recovered 170lbs of methamphetamine on I-44 in Greene County. MSHP said the meth was found after an out-of-state driver was stopped for a traffic violation. “Some packages just simply won’t be delivered this holiday […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body located in creek bed, El Dorado Springs Police investigate

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — Sunday, November 27,  just after 2 p.m. the El Dorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Jackson Street, “concerning a deceased person in the nearby creek bed,” EDSPD state in a release of information. “The Cedar County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation. There is no apparent evidence of foul...
EL DORADO SPRINGS, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy