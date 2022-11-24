Read full article on original website
skinnytaste.com
7 Day Healthy Meal Plan (Nov 28-Dec 4)
A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner ideas and a shopping list. All recipes include macros and links to WW recipe builder to get your personal points.
The Okinawans' advice on living a long and happy life
Did you know that the Japanese language does not have the word “retirement” in its vocabulary? According to the Japanese, everyone has an ikigai — a reason for living and purpose in life.
therecipecritic.com
Gingersnap Cookies
Crispy on the outside, warm and chewy on the inside, these Gingersnap Cookies are everything you want in a holiday dessert! They are the perfect way to finish off any holiday meal and leave everyone feeling merry and bright.
princesspinkygirl.com
Overnight French Toast
Overnight French Toast is the perfect breakfast for a lazy weekend morning. All you have to do is mix up the eggy custard the night before, then soak your bread in it overnight. In the morning, simply pop it in the oven and enjoy! This recipe is easy and delicious,
Natural Ginger Ale Recipe
While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.
Delish
Christmas Punch
There’s no better way to liven up a holiday party than with a big pitcher of punch. A lot of recipes use Kool-Aid, liters of soda, and even ice cream to build their cocktails for sweetness. But, if you’re like us, sometimes you just want a glass of punch—and not a punch of sugar.
Holiday Magic Bars
This recipe is a part of Secret Family Cookies — a dozen recipes from our favorite bakers, inspired by the people who make them feel at home. Get all the amazing cookies here. My nonna is famous for many things: her garden, her chattiness, her color-coordinated ensembles, her sweet...
Cherokee Indian fried bread
Cherokee Indian fried bread/Cherokee biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. This morning, I felt like going back to my roots and making homemade Cherokee fried bread. When I was a little girl, my great-grandmother (who was Cherokee Indian) taught me how to make simple, but oh so delicious Cherokee fried bread, while she'd tell me about the hardships my ancestors went through while walking the Trail of Tears (American Indian removal that began in 1831, ended in 1850). Many American Indians suffered from hunger, disease, and brutality. The Tribes were given minimum government provisions (white flour, salt, and lard) and they had to learn how to make the most from what they were given, while rationing the provisions to survive. I was told that it was during this gut wrenching journey that my Cherokee ancestors learned how to make fried bread. It's not considered being the healthiest bread ever made, but it is a traditional survival bread recipe that dates back to the Trail of Tears.
snapshotsincursive.com
Quark Raspberry Swirl
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Quark Raspberry Swirl! Quark, quark, quark. Yep…it’s a real thing. Probably the easiest way to explain what quark is would be to say, “Think about a cross between sour cream and greek yogurt”. It has the smoothness of both when mixed with veggies or fruit. Obviously when using raspberries, a little sugar makes it super-delicious. I like the fresh pleasant zing of lime juice mixed in, too. And what can I say? The coconut flavor just makes the dessert that much better.
