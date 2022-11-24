Read full article on original website
Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles
PANAMA CITY (AP) — An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known by its initials as CITES, ended Friday in Panama. In a record for the conference, delegates enacted protections for over 500 species. The United Nations wildlife conference also rejected a proposal to reopen the ivory trade. An ivory ban was enacted in 1989. “The Parties to CITES are fully aware of their responsibility to address the biodiversity loss crisis by taking action to ensure that the international trade in wildlife is sustainable, legal and traceable,” Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero said in a statement. “Trade underpins human well-being, but we need to mend our relationship with nature,” she said. “The decisions coming from this meeting will serve the interests of conservation and wildlife trade, that doesn’t threaten the existence of species of plants and animals in the wild, for future generations.”
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video
A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!
Scientists reveal the world’s heaviest flying birds’ secret to healing in a rare discovery
One of the species of plants consumed by bustards is employed as a painkiller, sedative, and immunological stimulant in conventional medicine.
16 Horses Among Animals Rescued From ‘Abandoned’ Ohio Barn
On Wednesday, 16 horses were rescued from neglect by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and The Humane Society of the United States. At 9 a.m. local authorities served a search and seizure warrant, reports Cleaveland’s Fox 8. Along with the equines, six goats and several cats and dogs were also rescued.
I slept in a lifeguard tower overlooking the Florida Everglades and was surprised it only cost $100 on Airbnb
Insider's reporter booked a one-of-a-kind lifeguard tower and plans to keep booking unique glamping trips on Airbnb. Here's what it was like.
WDW News Today
Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes
The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
Phys.org
Wolves infected with a common parasite may be much more likely to become pack leaders
A team of researchers with the Yellowstone Wolf Project at the Yellowstone Center for Resources, in Yellowstone National Park, in Wyoming, has found that wolves in the park who become infected with Toxoplasma gondii, a common parasite, are much more likely to become leaders of their pack. In their study, reported in the journal Communications Biology, the group analyzed data from studies of the wolves in the park over a 26-year period.
Ravenous meat-eating dinosaur's guts preserved in exceptionally rare fossil
Paleontologists in China have examined the remarkable gut remnants of a birdlike dinosaur that lived more than 100 million years ago.
WATCH: Man Jokes Sharks Are Swimming Past in Hurricane Nicole Floodwaters
These two fin-shaped objects being swept along by Hurricane Nicole’s floodwaters on Hutchinson Island, Florida, looked like a pair of sharks swimming through the water. Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, captured the odd scene as Hurricane Nicole approached the area on Wednesday. He jokingly said that they were a “couple of sharks” swimming across the flooded roadway. The people in the car with him laughed as the objects rolled through.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman. Fishing is a pastime for many, including those that live in the Sunshine State. A unique fish you can only toss a line for in Florida is called Tarpon. These animals may reach a length of eight feet and a weight of 280 pounds.
Plummeting Mississippi River levels revealed a rare American lion fossil
The fossil is a rare find in Mississippi. The American lion has been extinct for approximately 11,000 years.
More than 50 people from Cuba land in Florida Keys as Coast Guard stops others at sea
U.S. Border Patrol and Coast Guard crews were kept busy on Thanksgiving intercepting people from Cuba attempting to enter the country through the Florida Keys.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 12 Cutest Horses In The World
Horses have been on the earth for 54 million years. There are over 600 breeds of horses. Horses have been helping humans for over 5,000 years. Horses have been around for a very long time. The earliest fossil record showed horses on earth 54 million years ago. Horses have been helping humans for over 5,000 years. Before the steam locomotive was invented, the fastest way to travel was by horse. Because traveling has been so important to the development of civilization, we couldn’t have done it without our hero, the horse.
Nicole’s waves may have unearthed Native American human remains, Florida sheriff says
Nicole’s storm surge has uncovered the remains of multiple people near a Native American burial ground at a Florida beach, according to detectives.
a-z-animals.com
Sand Fleas in Florida
Florida is a diverse state with lot’s of different animals, including sand fleas. But did you know there are many animals with this same name? Sand fleas can refer to mole crabs, gnats, or sand flies. Rarely does this word, though, refer to a jumping, biting, and sucking flea.
Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole
A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
WATCH: Manatee Joins Massive Alligator for a Swim in Florida State Park
A viral video captures a manatee curiously and fearlessly swimming after an alligator at a Florida state park. Dennis Osha, a wildlife photographer from Sarasota, filmed the two animals as they peacefully swam in the Myakka River this past summer. He posted the footage to his Instagram. “I just took...
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘Scarface’ – The Massive Great White Shark Nearly the Size of a Car
Meet 'Scarface' - The Massive Great White Shark Nearly the Size of a Car. This next clip is a news story from WCVB channel 5 in Boston, Massachusetts. They’re covering a story off the coast of Cape Cod. It’s something newsworthy because what you get is a very close-up look at a couple of different sharks off the coast.
