Wildlife conference boosts protection for sharks, turtles

PANAMA CITY (AP) — An international wildlife conference moved to enact some of the most significant protection for shark species targeted in the fin trade and scores of turtles, lizards and frogs whose numbers are being decimated by the pet trade. The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, known by its initials as CITES, ended Friday in Panama. In a record for the conference, delegates enacted protections for over 500 species. The United Nations wildlife conference also rejected a proposal to reopen the ivory trade. An ivory ban was enacted in 1989. “The Parties to CITES are fully aware of their responsibility to address the biodiversity loss crisis by taking action to ensure that the international trade in wildlife is sustainable, legal and traceable,” Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero said in a statement. “Trade underpins human well-being, but we need to mend our relationship with nature,” she said. “The decisions coming from this meeting will serve the interests of conservation and wildlife trade, that doesn’t threaten the existence of species of plants and animals in the wild, for future generations.”
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
Wolves infected with a common parasite may be much more likely to become pack leaders

A team of researchers with the Yellowstone Wolf Project at the Yellowstone Center for Resources, in Yellowstone National Park, in Wyoming, has found that wolves in the park who become infected with Toxoplasma gondii, a common parasite, are much more likely to become leaders of their pack. In their study, reported in the journal Communications Biology, the group analyzed data from studies of the wolves in the park over a 26-year period.
WATCH: Man Jokes Sharks Are Swimming Past in Hurricane Nicole Floodwaters

These two fin-shaped objects being swept along by Hurricane Nicole’s floodwaters on Hutchinson Island, Florida, looked like a pair of sharks swimming through the water. Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, captured the odd scene as Hurricane Nicole approached the area on Wednesday. He jokingly said that they were a “couple of sharks” swimming across the flooded roadway. The people in the car with him laughed as the objects rolled through.
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman

Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman. Fishing is a pastime for many, including those that live in the Sunshine State. A unique fish you can only toss a line for in Florida is called Tarpon. These animals may reach a length of eight feet and a weight of 280 pounds.
Meet The 12 Cutest Horses In The World

Horses have been on the earth for 54 million years. There are over 600 breeds of horses. Horses have been helping humans for over 5,000 years. Horses have been around for a very long time. The earliest fossil record showed horses on earth 54 million years ago. Horses have been helping humans for over 5,000 years. Before the steam locomotive was invented, the fastest way to travel was by horse. Because traveling has been so important to the development of civilization, we couldn’t have done it without our hero, the horse.
Sand Fleas in Florida

Florida is a diverse state with lot’s of different animals, including sand fleas. But did you know there are many animals with this same name? Sand fleas can refer to mole crabs, gnats, or sand flies. Rarely does this word, though, refer to a jumping, biting, and sucking flea.
Florida Man Rescued After Refusing to Abandon Sailboat Amid Hurricane Nicole

A Florida man is now recovering after he was rescued from a sinking sailboard as he attempted to ride out Hurricane Nicole this week. While speaking to Fox 35, Robert Shufelt stated he was caught in the middle of the Indian River on his sinking sailboat during Hurricane Nicole. He had decided to ride out the late in the season storm on the boat he considered home for 14 years. “Three anchors down, and they broke loose,” he shared. “That is how powerful she was. This ain’t my first hurricane, but this one took me down.”
Meet ‘Scarface’ – The Massive Great White Shark Nearly the Size of a Car

Meet 'Scarface' - The Massive Great White Shark Nearly the Size of a Car. This next clip is a news story from WCVB channel 5 in Boston, Massachusetts. They’re covering a story off the coast of Cape Cod. It’s something newsworthy because what you get is a very close-up look at a couple of different sharks off the coast.
