Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Everything You Need to Know Before Hiking Oahu’s Diamond Head Crater Hike
A outstanding characteristic of the Honolulu shoreline, it’s onerous to overlook Diamond Head. It’s no secret that the Hawaiian Islands have been fashioned from volcanic exercise over thousands and thousands of years. The Diamond Head Crater, or Le’ahi Crater in native Hawaiian, is the plain proof. At...
travelmag.com
The Best Oahu and Honolulu Snorkeling Tours
The gateway to most Hawaii adventures, the island of Oahu and its capital Honolulu combine a stunning setting with some superb water sports opportunities, including several organised snorkelling tours. The island is known by many as the birthplace of surf, with a statue of the sport’s founding father perched permanently...
Comments / 0