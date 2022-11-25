LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 24 Purdue Basketball vs. West Virginia in Real Time

No. 24 Purdue basketball (3-0) is on the road for a matchup with West Virginia (4-0) in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 24-ranked Purdue basketball program faces its first challenge away from West Lafayette, taking on West Virginia in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday night. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

12:15 p.m. ET, FINAL — Purdue picks up an 80-68 victory over West Virginia.

The Boilermakers had 18 turnovers but went 24-of-28 from the foul line. They will play the winner of tonight's matchup between Portland State and No. 6 Gonzaga. Zach Edey with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

12:06 p.m. ET — Zach Edey heads to the line after Jimmy Bell Jr. fouls out of the game. He missed both free throws, his first misses from the line tonight, but Mason Gillis nabs the rebounds and gets to the line himself.

11:51 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Purdue's lead starting to shrink, ahead 64-55 with 7:14 left to play. West Virginia with 13 points on fast breaks and is 8-of-19 from the field in the second half.

11:48 p.m. ET – Mason Gillis in double figures for the first time this season. He entered the matchup without points in the team's last two games and now has 11 on 4-of-5 shooting.

11:36 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — West Virginia's fouls continue to mount as Purdue leads 57-45 with 11:48 left to play. The Mountaineers have two players with four fouls, and the Boilermakers are 16-of-16 from the foul line.

11:27 p.m. ET — Zach Edey is now 8-of-8 from the free throw line, and Trey Kaufman-Renn finds the first field goal of the second half for Purdue. He nails a 3-pointer, and the Boilermakers lead 50-37.

11:21 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue has just two points at the first media timeout in the second half, but West Virginia's fouls are piling up. The Mountaineers have six fouls already with 15:46 left to play. Boilermakers are up 45-37.

11:15 p.m. ET — West Virginia opens the second-half scoring with a 3-pointers. The Mountaineers were just 2-of-15 from deep in the first half.

10:55 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Mason Gillis corrals a tough pass from Ethan Morton and buries his second 3-pointer of the game to give Purdue a 43-32 lead over West Virginia at halftime. Zach Edey leading the way with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting, and the Boilermakers knocked down all 10 of its free throws.

10:53 p.m. ET — West Virginia makes it a 10-point game after a 3-pointer, and Purdue calls a timeout up 40-30 with under a minute left before halftime.

10:41 p.m. ET — Purdue has a 33-24 lead over West Virginia with 4:03 left to play in the first half. Zach Edey leads all scorers with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting to go along with six made free throws. The Boilermakers are shooting 59% from the floor compared to 39% from the Mountaineers.

10:35 p.m. ET — Ethan Morton fires a perfect pass at the rim and Zach Edey goes up, makes the grab and throws it down. Purdue with 12 points in the paint and has a 9-point lead.

10:31 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Purdue leading West Virginia 27-22 with 7:36 to play before halftime. Eight different players are on the board for the Boilermakers, and they're 6-of-6 from the foul line.

10:29 p.m. ET — West Virginia called for its seventh foul, putting Purdue in the bonus with 8:14 left to play in the first half. Zach Edey hits both free throws and is 4-for-4 from the line.

10:28 p.m. — Mason Gillis gets a catch-and-shoot 3 to fall, and Purdue has made 3-of-5 from deep.

10:24 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint knocks down a 3-pointer, but David Jenkins Jr. responds with a triple of his own. Purdue leads 22-16 with 10:37 left in the first half. Both teams have made five of their last seven shot attempts.

10:21 p.m. ET — West Virginia called for its sixth foul of the game, and Purdue has just one. The Boilermakers have scored 10 of their first 17 points from the paint with under 13 minutes still to play in the first half.

10:19 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst gets his first basket on the game after a nice feed from Fletcher Loyer. Purdue was nearing a three-minute scoring drought, and West Virginia has made four of its last five shots from the field.

10:13 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue leads West Virginia 11-4 with 15:58 left in the first half. Zach Edey with 6 points by knocking down two shots from the field and a pair of free throws.

10:10 p.m. ET — Fletcher Loyer buries a 3-pointer, and Purdue has made its first three shots from the field while West Virginia opens 0-of-5. It's a 9-0 lead for the Boilermakers.

10:08 p.m. ET — No double team on Zach Edey on his first touch of the game, and Braden Smith pulls in a rebound before getting fouled on the other end. He knocks down a pair of free throws.

Tipoff — Purdue wins the tip and gets its first possession on offense, and Zach Edey gets the scoring underway on his first shot attempt.

Purdue starters:

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Junior forward Mason Gillis

Junior center Zach Edey

