Haverford, PA

abc27 News

Last In, Last Standing: Cocalico wins district crown!

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the last team to make the District lll Class 5A tournament, the 12th an final seed. But their belief in each other never wavered and the last team in the tournament ended up being the last team standing after the Eagles took down undefeated Exeter Township 34-14 in the […]
EAGLE, PA
bubearcats.com

Men's basketball edged by La Salle 65-62

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – La Salle (3-3) closed the game with an 11-4 run to overtake visiting Binghamton men's basketball (3-3) 65-62 Saturday afternoon at Tom Gola Arena. The Bearcats played a superb second half and had their Atlantic-10 member hosts on the ropes with a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. But with BU pushing the floor in the final 10 seconds, La Salle collapsed to the 3-point line and forced a heavily-contested offline shot at the buzzer.
BINGHAMTON, NY
easternpafootball.com

Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals

Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors

Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
HAVERTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia

Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info

Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

