FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Small Business Saturday Started This Weekend in Philly and Across the CountryTeressa P.Economy, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Parkland football routed by St. Joseph’s Prep ‘machine’ in PIAA quarterfinals
The St. Joseph’s Prep football team lived up to its powerhouse billing on Saturday afternoon. The Hawks dismantled Parkland 52-21 in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. St. Joseph’s Prep, which improved to 8-0 vs. District 11 opposition in the PIAA tournament, advances to...
Last In, Last Standing: Cocalico wins district crown!
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the last team to make the District lll Class 5A tournament, the 12th an final seed. But their belief in each other never wavered and the last team in the tournament ended up being the last team standing after the Eagles took down undefeated Exeter Township 34-14 in the […]
bubearcats.com
Men's basketball edged by La Salle 65-62
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – La Salle (3-3) closed the game with an 11-4 run to overtake visiting Binghamton men's basketball (3-3) 65-62 Saturday afternoon at Tom Gola Arena. The Bearcats played a superb second half and had their Atlantic-10 member hosts on the ropes with a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. But with BU pushing the floor in the final 10 seconds, La Salle collapsed to the 3-point line and forced a heavily-contested offline shot at the buzzer.
easternpafootball.com
Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals
Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
phillyvoice.com
Eagles weather update: Will Birds, Packers be dealing with rain and slop?
The Eagles and Packers are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, and if you check out the hourly forecast, it looks like it could be a wet one. Rain is forecast throughout the Philadelphia area, with a 100% chance of showers at 2 p.m., and a slowly diminishing probability of rain each hour after.
papreplive.com
Barrack Hebrew Academy’s Eden Singer is Main Line Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
When the Barrack Hebrew Academy girls’ soccer team captured the Penn Jersey Athletic Association championship this fall, one of the main reasons was the play and leadership of senior midfielder and captain Eden Singer. “Eden is the dictionary definition of a leader,” said Barrack Hebrew girls’ soccer head coach...
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors
Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom Worth a 10-Minute Detour for Travelers on I-95
The staff at Charlie’s Hamburgers celebrates the Delco landmark's 80th anniversary in 2015. Image via Rick Kauffman, Digital First Media. Despite being slightly out of the way, Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom made it onto the list of the best eateries located near I-95 exits in Philadelphia, write Max Marin and Danya Henninger for Billy Penn.
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Homestead exemption deadline for Philly homeowners is Dec. 1
The homestead exemption is a program that saves homeowners big bucks on their property tax bill. This year, City Council increased the value of the exemption so the average homeowner will save more than $1,119.
Crime Fighters: Killings of 3 young men in West Oak Lane still unsolved
The mother of a young man who was among those killed in a triple homicide earlier this year in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia is hoping you can help provide some answers.
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used the 2022 data from Niche. The factors used to determine the ranking included the population and median household income.
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
fox29.com
Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute. Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street. Police were called to a residence on the report...
delawarevalleynews.com
Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info
Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
