A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO