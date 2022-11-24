Read full article on original website
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses
The Park Slope tree lighting ceremony will happen at the 4th Street Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue.
Small Business Saturday: Organic Botanica, a community staple for 60+ years
In honor of Small Business Saturday, News 12 sat down with a local business that has been passed down for generations.
19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
The blaze began in the building's compactor chute.
Gotham Gazette
New York Universities, It’s Time to Tear Down That Wall
New York universities are walling people out. Major private institutions across the city are surrounded by gates, but not because they are in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Rather, it appears that largely white student bodies are being walled off from their surrounding communities because of unfounded fear of racial others.
NY1
Holiday market returns to Brooklyn
A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Grand Army Plaza: A do over?
To me, as a small boy, Grand Army Plaza was really grand. My favorite aunt and uncle lived in a spacious, shall we say grand, apartment across from the arch. Another aunt, the sister of my favorite one, lived a few blocks down Eastern Parkway at the Abraham Lincoln Apartments. If memory serves, 16 Eastern Parkway. There were parks, fountains, statues, the also grand Brooklyn Public Library and the always-interesting Brooklyn Museum.
evgrieve.com
The last days of Raul’s Barber Shop
After 60-plus years on Avenue B, Raul's Barber Shop has closed its doors. First, a quick bit of positive news: Raul's already secured a new location nearby and will be up and running very soon. As for 11 Avenue B between Houston and Second Street ... Steve Croman took over as landlord in 2020, and that's all you need to know.
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
Beloved diner forced to close its doors after serving Riverdale community since the 1960s
It will be the end of an era when the owner of Blue Bay Restaurant, Spiridon Katechas, closes the doors of his restaurant for good.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
queenoftheclick.com
Person Assaulted on Ft. Hamilton Pkwy in Dyker Heights
Around 10:00 pm, it was reported that a person was assaulted on 82nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. (See video) The police were there with flashing lights. Money and things can always be replaced – hopefully, the person is alright. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No...
Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
Rev. Al Sharpton's annual Thanksgiving celebration returns in-person for first time since pandemic
Thursday's celebration marked the first time since the pandemic that an in-person Thanksgiving meal was served at National Action Network's House of Justice.
Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays
Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
