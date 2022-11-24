Read full article on original website
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC
Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx
An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
Gunman chases victim down the block during Brooklyn shooting
The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind his own car.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
boropark24.com
Memory Lane: The Chernobyler Rebbes of Boro Park
A regal presence in Boro Park of yesteryear—revered among the Rebbeim of his time—was the Chernobyler Rebbe, Rav Yaakov Yisroel, who arrived a little while after his father Rebbe Shlomo Shmuel—whose 79th yahrtzeit falls this week— to Boro Park in 1934. Thus, we glimpse into the times of the Chernobiler Rebbes in the neighborhood of Boro Park of Yesteryear.
Man killed in early-morning Upper Manhattan shooting: Police
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police are looking for five suspects to question about this incident.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
19 people injured, including a firefighter, in Brooklyn apartment building fire
The blaze began in the building's compactor chute.
Cops searching for man who groped woman, 27, on Bronx bus
Police are searching for a man who groped a 27-year-old woman on a bus this summer. The woman was riding the #319 Westchester Bee-line Bus through the Bronx on July 28.
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
norwoodnews.org
NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
6 charming homes in Queens, New York
Jackson Heights Courtesy image The Chateau is a 1922 landmarked building in a neighborhood of leafy streets, prewar homes, and multiethnic shops and dining. This renovated four-bedroom apartment has high ceilings, crown moldings, oversize windows, inlaid-wood floors, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen with a garden view, and a primary bedroom with an en suite bath. Courtesy image Building amenities include a live-in super, elevator, storage, laundry and bike rooms, and an extensive shared garden. $1,250,000. Rhoda Dunn, Compass, (917) 376-8899. Long Island City The green-certified Solarium condominiums are in a lively district near Gantry Plaza State...
New York City subway attack: Woman and good Samaritan slashed, NYPD says
A woman and a good Samaritan were injured during a brazen attack on a New York City subway train. The suspect immediately fled the scene.
boropark24.com
Monsey Fire Department Captain Recognized by NYC Mayor for Efforts During Rescue in NYC
Rockland Resident, Captain Matt Condon, who also serves as a dispatcher for the New York City Fire Department, was recognized by Mayor Eric Adams for outstanding work during a demanding and challenging call on November 5. Condon was one of two dispatchers who remained calm under extreme pressure while sending...
Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
