New York City, NY

pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
Documented

Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC

Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx

An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant

Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

Memory Lane: The Chernobyler Rebbes of Boro Park

A regal presence in Boro Park of yesteryear—revered among the Rebbeim of his time—was the Chernobyler Rebbe, Rav Yaakov Yisroel, who arrived a little while after his father Rebbe Shlomo Shmuel—whose 79th yahrtzeit falls this week— to Boro Park in 1934. Thus, we glimpse into the times of the Chernobiler Rebbes in the neighborhood of Boro Park of Yesteryear.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
BRONX, NY
The Week

6 charming homes in Queens, New York

Jackson Heights Courtesy image The Chateau is a 1922 landmarked building in a neighborhood of leafy streets, prewar homes, and multiethnic shops and dining. This renovated four-bedroom apartment has high ceilings, crown moldings, oversize windows, inlaid-wood floors, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen with a garden view, and a primary bedroom with an en suite bath. Courtesy image Building amenities include a live-in super, elevator, storage, laundry and bike rooms, and an extensive shared garden. $1,250,000. Rhoda Dunn, Compass, (917) 376-8899. Long Island City The green-certified Solarium condominiums are in a lively district near Gantry Plaza State...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
MANHATTAN, NY

