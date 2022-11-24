Read full article on original website
Shoppers Spent More Than Ever This Thanksgiving—Here's What They Bought
Once again, the usual Thanksgiving dishes of stuffing, green bean casserole, and mashed potatoes were accompanied by another popular indulgence this year—online shopping. Across the country, as people finished their Thanksgiving meals, many of them picked up their laptops and phones to take advantage of the plethora of pre-Black Friday deals.
More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these stylish Puma sneakers that are on sale for just $35 for Cyber Monday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sneaker trends come and go. One day, everyone...
This Bissell Crosswave vac-mop 'cleans like nothing else' — save over $55 for Cyber Monday
Still tinkering with a vacuum cleaner that only vacuums, then filling up a bucket and pushing a mop around? QVC's Cyber Monday deal on the Bissell Crosswave All-in-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner is putting an end to that. The wet/dry Bissell Crosswave embodies some of the 140-year-old brand’s best product innovations — and it's more than $55 off today.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks, oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China
U.S. stocks tumbled Monday as unrest in China over the nation's restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) posted roughly the same percentage loss, or nearly 500 points. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by 1.6%.
Brown: Inflation may take a bite out of your pension lump sum
Pension plans are becoming less and less common in the United States. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in a study done in 2021, only 13.5% of Americans were eligible for a pension plan through their employer. While the number of Americans who are eligible for a pension plan is continuing to decline, those who are eligible have a tough decision to make in the coming months, especially those that are at the edge of retirement. ...
Think small: Amazon has tiny homes in stock — and on sale — for Cyber Monday
Tiny homes are having a serious moment — and some are back in stock and on sale for Cyber Monday. Whether you want an instant guest room behind your 'normal' house, a home office that's separate from your living quarters or you need to seriously downsize, tiny homes are where it's at. There are even a bunch of reality shows dedicated to the phenomenon. Well, it turns out that you don't have to hire a special contractor to build your pint-sized abode — you can just pick one up at Amazon. That's right: The mega-retailer is selling tiny home kits, delivering your new dream house right to your door. The structures are on sale starting at just $2,900, which is pretty impressive, but they tend to sell out fast.
