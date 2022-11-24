Read full article on original website
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies hold firm against dollar, ringgit declines
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies recovered marginally on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and Singapore dollar leading gains, as the U.S. dollar pared some of its overnight gains. The Malaysian ringgit declined sharply as political uncertainty dampened sentiment. The U.S. dollar =USD, which rallied in the previous...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as Beijing's latest move to support developers boosted the property sector, though it was still not clear what new damage public unrest over China's zero-COVID policy might do to the economy. Shares of Chinese property companies surged after the...
U.S. Stocks Seeing Further Downside After Early Pullback
(RTTNews) - After moving mostly lower early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Monday. With the steep drop on the day, the Dow is pulling back well off last Friday's seven-month closing high. Currently, the major averages are just off...
China Stock Market Expected To Open Under Pressure On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost a dozen points or 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,080-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
Australian Market Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slightly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, led by weakness in gold miners and technology stocks. The growing unrest in China amid widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy is also weighing on market sentiment.
Japanese Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying just above the 28,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with the losers led by exporters and technology stocks on supply chain concerns amid growing unrest in China due to widespread protests against the government's zero-Covid policy that led to lockdowns in several cities.
Asian Markets Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, boosted by Chinese property companies after the securities regulator in China lifted the ban on equity refinancing for listed property firms. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday. Meanwhile, the...
5 Quality ETFs for Outperformance This Holiday Season
Higher inflation, Fed’s aggressive rate hikes and China’s zero-COVID policy continue to wreak havoc on the stock market and are feared to retain the momentum for the rest of this year. However, optimism around the holiday season is expected to fuel stocks (read: 5 ETFs That Deserve Special Thanks in Rotten 2022).
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diana Shipping, off about 8.1% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers down about 6.4% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas...
TC Energy (TRP) Stock Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat
Shares of TC Energy TRP have gained 8.1% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 9. The upside is led by both earnings and revenue beats. TRP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share, marginally outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents. This outperformance could be attributed to strong segmental results like that of the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Power and Storage, and the U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines unit, partially offset by a weak Liquids Pipelines unit.
Power Corp. of Canada's Preferred Shares, Series B Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Power Corp. of Canada's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series B (TSX: POW-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.51 on the day. As of last close, POW.PRB was trading at a 17.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection
Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight of its affiliates, in the latest casualty since FTX collapsed earlier this month triggering instability in the crypto market. New Jersey-based BlockFi had earlier paused withdrawals from its...
Devon Energy Stock Sinks on Dividend Safety Fears
Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled 4.6% this morning within minutes of the market's opening. The broader markets were falling, and so were oil prices on fresh developments in China. Energy investors are now increasingly worried about Devon Energy's dividend safety, especially after the upstream oil and gas company paid out a smaller dividend in its last quarter.
Top Research Reports for McDonald's, BlackRock & BP
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including McDonald's Corp. (MCD), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and BP p.l.c. (BP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Is Citigroup Stock Fairly Priced?
Citigroup’s stock (NYSE: C) has lost 20% YTD, as compared to the 16% decline in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, the stock is currently trading at $48 per share, which is 20% below its fair value of $61 – Trefis’ estimate for Citigroup’s valuation. The bank surpassed the consensus estimates in the third quarter of 2022, with revenues increasing by 6% y-o-y to $18.5 billion. It was driven by a 66% jump in the legacy franchise revenues, which was primarily due to the gain on sale of the Philippines consumer business in Q3 2022 and the loss on sale of the Australia consumer business in the year-ago period. Further, the personal banking & wealth management division posted a 6% growth driven by improvement in net interest income, partially offset by lower non-interest revenue. On the flip side, the institutional client group witnessed a 5% y-o-y drop in revenues mainly because of a 64% decrease in investment banking and a 7% decline in sales & trading businesses. In addition to this, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$192 million to $1.37 billion. It led to a 25% y-o-y reduction in net income to $3.5 billion.
Dalian iron ore hits 23-week high as China boosts property support
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed more than 3% on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest level in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China- and Hong Kong-listed Chinese...
Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co 4523.T headed for their biggest plunge in more than a year on Tuesday after a report that a woman in a trial of the company's Alzheimer's disease treatment died. A woman receiving lecanemab, an experimental drug developed by Eisai...
Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Rises in 7 of Prior 11 Weeks
In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company BKR stated that the U.S. rig count was higher than the prior-week tally. The rotary rig count, issued by BKR, is usually published in major newspapers and trade publications. Baker Hughes’ data, issued at the end of every week since 1944, helps energy...
Beijing police arrested at least 3 people in their homes who had attended a peaceful protest against China's zero-COVID measures: report
The Straits Times reported that three people were taken from the homes in Beijing after attending a Sunday protest near Liangma River.
