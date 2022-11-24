PULLMAN — The Huskies planted an imaginary flag. They didn’t need a real one. In the closing moments of Washington’s 51-33 Apple Cup win on Saturday night, Husky edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui corralled quarterback Cameron Ward for an 11-yard sack. After the play, the redshirt junior pass rusher emphatically waved a fictional flag, before stabbing it in the turf inside Martin Stadium.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO