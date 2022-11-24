Read full article on original website
SD County Office of Education, Computers 2 Kids to bring low-cost computers to South County
The San Diego County Office of Education partnered with Computers 2 Kids to provide families in South county with free laptop and desktop computers. Families can attain the technology for as little as $100 during a drive-through event on Dec.3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Chula Vista High School, located at 820 Fourth Ave. Debit and credit cards will be accepted along with Cash.
Two Drown When Panga Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach
A man and woman drowned today when a panga boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach. The incident took place at around 6:10 a.m. in Imperial Beach near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue. According to Onscene T.V., local surfers helped save 2 women and 1 man, who were taken to a local hospital. There were at least 10 people reported on the boat with seven people rescued or reaching the shore.
Cooler Weather Predicted for San Diego County
Cooler weather and increased onshore flow were expected over San Diego County today with some patchy low clouds and fog developing over the coastal waters tonight, the National Weather Service said. Skies over Southern California were clear Saturday morning and forecasters said there will be some pockets of elevated fire...
Teen Boy Shot in Arm After House Party in Otay Mesa West
A teenage boy was shot in the arm early Sunday morning after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood. According to 619 News Media, the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the area of 3700 block of Palm Ave. The party was coming to an end and an argument broke out among a group of people as they were leaving.
