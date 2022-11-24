CBP Fiscal Year 2022 statistics shows drug seizures at San Diego, Imperial County ports of entry decreased

Read full article on original website
Related
hstoday.us
CBP Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Statistics for Southern California Ports of Entry
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico performed more than 54.7 million inspections of travelers, seized more than 50 tons of illegal narcotics, and apprehended more than 74,000 immigration violators during federal fiscal year 2022. CBP’s field office in San...
riviera-maya-news.com
Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
California's $11 million cannabis lab is off to a rocky start
Pot labeling fraud is allegedly rampant in California. The state thinks this new state-of-the-art lab can shut it down.
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
chulavistatoday.com
Two Drown When Panga Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach
A man and woman drowned today when a panga boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach. The incident took place at around 6:10 a.m. in Imperial Beach near Seacoast Drive and Cortez Avenue. According to Onscene T.V., local surfers helped save 2 women and 1 man, who were taken to a local hospital. There were at least 10 people reported on the boat with seven people rescued or reaching the shore.
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego Seniors Community Foundation partnered with SDG&E to teach hundreds of seniors about emergency prepardness
The San Diego Seniors Community Foundation partnered with San Diego Gas & Electric to provide educational workshops on emergency preparedness for 650 older adults throughout the San Diego region. The SDCF provided 19 workshops through the fall of 2022 that assisted over 650 older adults with guidance and information to...
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
chulavistatoday.com
Teen Boy Shot in Arm After House Party in Otay Mesa West
A teenage boy was shot in the arm early Sunday morning after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood. According to 619 News Media, the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the area of 3700 block of Palm Ave. The party was coming to an end and an argument broke out among a group of people as they were leaving.
chulavistatoday.com
Mostly Clear Skies Expected Over San Diego County
A sunny Sunday was in store for Southern California with overall temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year, but a. cool upcoming week was forecast. Temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be in the mid- 60s, with overnight lows around 50. The valleys were expected to be around 70 with overnight lows in the 40s, the National Weather Service said. The mountains were expected to be around 60, dropping into the lower 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts will be in the lower 70s with lows in the 50s.
Southern California Under Red Flag Warning Amid Brush Fire Danger
Residents in Southern California are facing high winds across the region amid severely heightened brush fire danger, resulting in multiple red flag warnings across the state. Today as many Americans head out Black Friday shopping, many Californians are left to contend with potential wildfire outbreaks. ABC News reports the red...
kusi.com
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
thedesertreview.com
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
chulavistatoday.com
Motorcyclist killed after running a red light in Chula Vista
A 34-year-old woman was killed after running a red light on her motorcycle and crashing into a compact SUV in Chula Vista. Emergency dispatchers received several calls on Nov. 26 at around 11:32 a.m. reporting a serious collision near Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
2 Men Suffering from Fentanyl Overdoses Revived After Flagging Down Officers
Two men suffering from fentanyl overdoses early Friday in the East Village flagged down San Diego police officers, who helped administer life-saving care. The men fell unconscious in the 200 block of 16th Street at about 7:15 a.m. and officers gave them Narcan as they lay on the sidewalk, according to OnScene.TV.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
KTLA.com
Half of California inflation relief payments issued: Here’s who is left
(NEXSTAR) – About half of those who qualify for California’s Middle Class Tax Refund (more commonly known as “inflation relief” payments) have received their due, according to the state. The Franchise Tax Board, the state agency in charge of disbursing the payments, says at least 6,739,880...
Comments / 0