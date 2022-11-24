Jennifer Lopez loves a nostalgic fashion moment and, well, same. Whether she's reinventing her iconic Grammys Versace jungle dress look at the brand's runway show (19 years later, no less) or giving us major flashbacks to her Maid in Manhattan wardrobe, JLo is all about embracing her most famous outfits over the years. Now, to announce the launch of her latest album, she's gone and recreated one of her most memorable covers.

18 HOURS AGO