Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
Jennifer Lopez announces new album in a micro corset and low-rise skirt
Jennifer Lopez loves a nostalgic fashion moment and, well, same. Whether she's reinventing her iconic Grammys Versace jungle dress look at the brand's runway show (19 years later, no less) or giving us major flashbacks to her Maid in Manhattan wardrobe, JLo is all about embracing her most famous outfits over the years. Now, to announce the launch of her latest album, she's gone and recreated one of her most memorable covers.
Women's Health
The Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box is back
Charlotte Tilbury is one of those classic brands that deserves a place in everyone's beauty routine thanks to its flattering shades and radiance-boosting skincare essentials. The make-up artist and her eponymous line are loved by just about everyone - including famous faces like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Blake Lively: both of whom have had their faces painted by the glow-giver.
Comments / 0