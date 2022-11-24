ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Township, PA

papreplive.com

Garnet Valley beats Central Bucks West, defends District 1-6A title

GLEN MILLS — It was a balanced machine that Garnet Valley brought to the District 1-6A championship game Friday night, and quarterback Matt Mesaros was at the controls. The senior rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, threw for 69 yards and another score, and helped lead the top-seeded Jaguars to a commanding 35-7 victory over Central Bucks West.
GLEN MILLS, PA
abc27 News

Last In, Last Standing: Cocalico wins district crown!

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the last team to make the District lll Class 5A tournament, the 12th an final seed. But their belief in each other never wavered and the last team in the tournament ended up being the last team standing after the Eagles took down undefeated Exeter Township 34-14 in the […]
EAGLE, PA
WJAC TV

Delaware ends historic season for Saint Francis in FCS playoffs

NEWARK, Del. (AP/WJAC) — Nolan Henderson threw for four touchdowns, three to Chandler Harvin, and Delaware beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 56-17 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Blue Hens will play at top-seeded South Dakota State next Saturday. Henderson was 16-of-23 passing for 266, throwing TD...
NEWARK, DE
Temple News

Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center

For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
TEMPLE, PA
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
DOVER, DE
DELCO.Today

Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors

Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
HAVERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
NORRISTOWN, PA
BreakingAC

Somers Point driver crashes into EHT 7-Eleven

A Somers Point man crashed into the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morngin. George Watson was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his SUV to crash into the store, police said. Two employees were inside at the time of the...
SOMERS POINT, NJ

