Garnet Valley beats Central Bucks West, defends District 1-6A title
GLEN MILLS — It was a balanced machine that Garnet Valley brought to the District 1-6A championship game Friday night, and quarterback Matt Mesaros was at the controls. The senior rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, threw for 69 yards and another score, and helped lead the top-seeded Jaguars to a commanding 35-7 victory over Central Bucks West.
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin’s defense continues strong play, shuts down West Chester Rustin in District 1-5A final
UPPER DUBLIN >> At 8:44 in the second quarter, the tower lights at Upper Dublin’s stadium went off, plunging the District 1-5A final into darkness. After a delay, the field was once again illuminated but perhaps the outage was in honor of the Cardinals defense, which from the start of the District 1-5A tournament has been lights out.
Last In, Last Standing: Cocalico wins district crown!
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the last team to make the District lll Class 5A tournament, the 12th an final seed. But their belief in each other never wavered and the last team in the tournament ended up being the last team standing after the Eagles took down undefeated Exeter Township 34-14 in the […]
WJAC TV
Delaware ends historic season for Saint Francis in FCS playoffs
NEWARK, Del. (AP/WJAC) — Nolan Henderson threw for four touchdowns, three to Chandler Harvin, and Delaware beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 56-17 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Blue Hens will play at top-seeded South Dakota State next Saturday. Henderson was 16-of-23 passing for 266, throwing TD...
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
phillyvoice.com
Eagles weather update: Will Birds, Packers be dealing with rain and slop?
The Eagles and Packers are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, and if you check out the hourly forecast, it looks like it could be a wet one. Rain is forecast throughout the Philadelphia area, with a 100% chance of showers at 2 p.m., and a slowly diminishing probability of rain each hour after.
papreplive.com
Barrack Hebrew Academy’s Eden Singer is Main Line Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
When the Barrack Hebrew Academy girls’ soccer team captured the Penn Jersey Athletic Association championship this fall, one of the main reasons was the play and leadership of senior midfielder and captain Eden Singer. “Eden is the dictionary definition of a leader,” said Barrack Hebrew girls’ soccer head coach...
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
aroundambler.com
New principal for Thomas Fitzwater Elementary School starts on November 28th
The new principal of Thomas Fitzwater Elementary School, Hannah Kim, will start at the school on Monday, November 28th. She was named to the position earlier in the month by the Upper Dublin School District. Kim follows Peter Alston who retired after serving as principal of the school since 2010.
This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University
The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district. A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area. Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Commonwealth...
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors
Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
Somers Point driver crashes into EHT 7-Eleven
A Somers Point man crashed into the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morngin. George Watson was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his SUV to crash into the store, police said. Two employees were inside at the time of the...
