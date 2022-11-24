Read full article on original website
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Small Business Saturday Started This Weekend in Philly and Across the CountryTeressa P.Economy, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Parkland football routed by St. Joseph’s Prep ‘machine’ in PIAA quarterfinals
The St. Joseph’s Prep football team lived up to its powerhouse billing on Saturday afternoon. The Hawks dismantled Parkland 52-21 in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. St. Joseph’s Prep, which improved to 8-0 vs. District 11 opposition in the PIAA tournament, advances to...
Last In, Last Standing: Cocalico wins district crown!
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Cocalico was the last team to make the District lll Class 5A tournament, the 12th an final seed. But their belief in each other never wavered and the last team in the tournament ended up being the last team standing after the Eagles took down undefeated Exeter Township 34-14 in the […]
Temple News
Temple’s at-large hopes may have ended at the Barclays Center
For the second consecutive season, Temple Men’s Basketball (2-4, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) went 1-2 during Feast Week and played in the last-place game of an early-season tournament. All three games in 2021 were part of the Charleston Classic. This year, it was the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase and the Empire Classic.
easternpafootball.com
Cinderella Bucks Season Ends in Finals
Beating Garnet Valley was a tall enough order. The reigning AAAAAA District champion, #1 Garnet Valley suffered just one regular season loss over their last four seasons. Beating them without a key weapon- #11 CB West (9-5) played without “blink and you miss him” all-conference wide out Conor McFadden- made it even taller. The Jaguars repeated as District champions Friday night in Glen Mills, topping the Bucks 35-7. West fell valiantly at Garnet Valley 14-7 in Week One.
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
papreplive.com
Barrack Hebrew Academy’s Eden Singer is Main Line Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
When the Barrack Hebrew Academy girls’ soccer team captured the Penn Jersey Athletic Association championship this fall, one of the main reasons was the play and leadership of senior midfielder and captain Eden Singer. “Eden is the dictionary definition of a leader,” said Barrack Hebrew girls’ soccer head coach...
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
aroundambler.com
New principal for Thomas Fitzwater Elementary School starts on November 28th
The new principal of Thomas Fitzwater Elementary School, Hannah Kim, will start at the school on Monday, November 28th. She was named to the position earlier in the month by the Upper Dublin School District. Kim follows Peter Alston who retired after serving as principal of the school since 2010.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors
Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
Fight leads to stabbing inside Acme in Upper Darby
Authorities say the stabbing happened inside the store at about 5 p.m.
berkscountyliving.com
Meet Your 2022 Best of Berks Winners!
After you voted by the thousands and the tallies were made, these 35 came out on top. On the following pages, get to know this year's winners a bit better, as well as the Lifetime honorees who have earned 10 or more "Best of Berks" designations over time. BEST SPOT...
Philadelphia police release surveillance video in fatal Frankford shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot at least 15 while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section. The shooting happened on Nov. 9 around 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Akron Street.In the newly released video, the suspects are wearing dark clothes and masks. The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
Philadelphia woman reported missing since last week
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Missing Person Carmen Davis. She was last seen on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:00 A.M., on the 3XX block of North 53rd Street. She is 5′ 1″, 120 lbs., black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information on Carmen’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post Philadelphia woman reported missing since last week appeared first on Shore News Network.
Local teen and her dog win big at National Dog Show
15-year-old Natalia Backos and her six month old Parson’s Russell Terrier Boozer took “Best of Breed” at Kennel Club of Philadelphia. She and Boozer took home a total of $5,500 in scholarships.
Somers Point driver crashes into EHT 7-Eleven
A Somers Point man crashed into the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morngin. George Watson was trying to park when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing his SUV to crash into the store, police said. Two employees were inside at the time of the...
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
