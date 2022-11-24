ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aurora Festival of Lights Drive-Thru

Aurora, Illinois
 4 days ago
The Aurora Festival of Lights –the largest free outdoor drive-through holiday light display in the region - returns for its 16th year with dazzling displays and merry music that will delight children and adults. One ticket per vehicle required.

Join the Fun!

WGN News

2022 Aurora Festival of Lights open through Christmas Day

AURORA — The holiday season has officially arrived in Aurora as the ribbon for the Festival of Lights was cut Friday. The festival is one of the largest free drive-thru light displays in the region. A million lights are spread out over a one-mile route through Phillips Park. There is no cost for admission, you […]
AURORA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Photo Gallery: Holiday Parade of Lights 11/25/2022

The Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance held the annual Holiday Parade of Lights on Fri., Nov. 25. This popular annual holiday parade and tradition welcomed all ages to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus when they arrived from the North Pole. This year’s Parade Marshals were Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis. The Parade featured over 20 local nonprofit organizations with seven floats filled with festive holiday decorations and plenty of lights.
NAPERVILLE, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
NBC Chicago

‘National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Star Chevy Chase to Plug In Holiday Lights at Suburban Restaurant

The star of a cult classic Christmas movie is coming to plug in the holiday lights at a suburban Chicago restaurant this week. According to a press release, on Tuesday evening, longtime actor and comedic star Chevy Chase will pay homage to his iconic role as Clark Griswold and recreate a scene from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at a Raising Cane's restaurant in suburban Morton Grove, located at 6881 W. Dempster St.
MORTON GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

TubaChristmas returns to downtown Naperville on Sat., Dec. 10

Above / The longtime tradition of TubaChristmas is set to entertain during the holiday season at 11AM Sat., Dec. 10 in front of US Bank in downtown Naperville. (PN File Photo) Here’s a shout out to all tuba and euphonium players!. “You are invited to participate in this very...
NAPERVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Three Juveniles Arrested For Mob Action Near Louis Joliet Mall

Three juveniles of which one is a female were arrested near Louis Joliet Mall for mob action and disorderly conduct. On Saturday evening at 7:44 an officer assigned to a contract security detail at the Louis Joliet Mall (3340 Mall Loop Drive) was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater. As additional Officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road.  “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
AURORA, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.2M Unprecedented Resort-style Living Estate in Burr Ridge, IL Combines Opulence and State of the Art Technology

The Estate in Burr Ridge is a luxurious home masterfully designed and built to welcome you with warmth and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 7430 Arbor Ave, Burr Ridge, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call John Oertel (847-234-3041), Nicole Fabiano Oertel (312 375-5537) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Burr Ridge.
BURR RIDGE, IL
959theriver.com

New Traffic Patters Around Aurora Outlet Mall for Black Friday

As usual, the Chicago Premium Outlet Malls, known better ’round these parts as the Aurora Outlet Mall, will be having their big Black Friday event on Friday. With all the people expected, the Aurora Police Department wants you to be aware of a few changes to how traffic will be flowing around the mall on Farnsworth, just north of I-88.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Black Friday shopping packs Chicago area malls

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Around 166 million people nationwide are expected to shop the holiday deals through Monday. In Illinois, Black Friday shoppers turned up in droves at several Chicago area malls.It was so busy at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora that police closed entrances to the mall around 1 p.m., eventually letting in cars when parking spots opened up.Stores in Chicago were full of Black Friday shoppers, too. You can tell the deals are desirable this season, with so many shoppers showing up to get as much checked off their holiday list as possible.Thanksgiving gave thanks, Black Friday is giving...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Florentina

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week will make sure you burn off those Thanksgiving pounds. Meet Florentina!Florentina is a sweet 5-month-old Shepherd mix rescued from a Florida shelter that was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Like most puppies, Florentina has lots of energy and will require training and exercise. She is very affectionate and enjoys spending time with her people. Florentina is very food motivated and loves all treats, which makes training easy!  She loves playing fetch with a ball or tug with a rope toy. If you're looking for constant entertainment, fun, and maybe a little mischief, she's the one for you! Florentina is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL

