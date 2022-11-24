Read full article on original website
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
4 Killed In A Thanksgiving Day Crash On I-44 Near Springfield, Missouri
Two drivers and two passengers were killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-44 close to Springfield, which is being looked into by the Missouri Highway Patrol. In one car, fatalities included the driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, also of Springfield. In another car, the drivers Patrick Holloway, 44, and Shandrea Hollway, 44, both from Republic, Missouri, perished. The infant who was riding in Holloway’s car had moderate injuries.
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens
The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
At first, I thought it was a mistake”; The story behind a $700 Thanksgiving dinner tip at a Springfield restaurant
Working on a holiday can be stressful. The same goes for Denny’s waitress Danielle Lucas. “We get more customers than usual, and things just get crazy from taking all the orders to making sure that food’s coming out on time and correctly, and then busing our own tables so it can get pretty chaotic,” Lucas said. […]
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
Former camper suing Missouri camp claiming ‘fraudulent’ abuse settlement
A Branson Christian summer camp is being sued by a former camper who alleges leadership concealed their prior knowledge of a director’s sexual misconduct.
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
Have you ever met a reindeer? Come see this farm this holiday season
VANZANT, Mo. – The Prescott family has been raising reindeer for the past year and is inviting the public to visit the farm after Thanksgiving. In its second year, the Prescott Family Reindeer Farm is offering a fun, unique Christmas tradition for the whole family. “We searched for something new we could bring to the […]
Gun accident leads to arrest of Boone County man
A Boone County man has been arrested for possession of firearms as a felon after the gun falls and shoots him in the leg. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office received a report from North Arkansas Medical Center’s Emergency Room concerning a possible gunshot victim.
Springfield man in custody after domestic disturbance and firing gun
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in custody after a shooting on N. Boonville, just south of Kearney Street. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. as officers were on the scene for a domestic disturbance call when another person fired the shots. Right now police are searching...
Liberty to raise electric rates
Liberty electric customers in Stone and Taney counties will see an increase in their bills starting on Dec. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission said there will be an increase to the Fuel Adjustment Clause charge on bills. PSC officials say Liberty filed for an adjustment to reflect their actual...
Boone County man charged with selling stolen livestock
A Boone County man has been arrested for selling stolen livestock. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man from Lead Hill had reported his black bucking stock bull missing from his property earlier this spring. The bull was identifiable by having the number 90 branded into its side along with a corresponding ear tag.
Springfield Man Sentenced To 235 Months in Prison
A Springfield man will spend time in federal prison in a child exploitation case. A judge sentenced Kody Ray Kelso to 235 months in prison. Investigators say Kelso used a teen dating site to contact a person that he believed was a 13 year-old girl and asked for them to send him nude photos.
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
Two people charged with assault in Barry County
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
