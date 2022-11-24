Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Steamboat Returns To The Ring For Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling hosted Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return at Return of the Dragon on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below:. * Pre-Show: Scott Steiner won a battle royal, last eliminating Bryan Idol. * Bret Hart appears in a video...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of NJPW Strong
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World which will air tonight at 8:00 PM Eastern time. You can check that out below:. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser in a non-title bout.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Producers For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed
You can check out a list of the producers for Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown below, courtesy of Fightful:. * TJ Wilson produced the Women’s WarGames in-ring promo. * Shawn Daivari produced the Butch vs. Santos Escobar match. * Jason Jordan produced Bray Wyatt’s promo segment.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Plans For The Next WWE Draft
With Saturday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event, WWE presented its final main roster premium live event of the year. Triple H brought back WarGames this year to serve as the ending to two separate feuds. However, some fans are now speculating when WWE will hold its next Draft. There were...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Royal Rumble Main Event
On Saturday night, WWE presented Survivor Series, its final main roster premium live event of 2022, with the Men’s WarGames match serving as the main attraction. The Bloodline beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the match. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, WWE is...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Tweets “Wake Up” Following Segment On SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt came out to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt was cutting a promo about how everyone wants to see The Fiend return, he said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and anything and everything around him. While the fans may want that, he doesn’t want that for himself.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Star To Be At Tonight’s RAW
WWE invades the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Pwinsider is reporting that NXT star Zoey Stark is slated to be at tonight’s RAW. Although not confirmed, she will likely be there to work the Main Event taping before RAW goes live.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Backstage Morale Greatly Improved Under Triple H
Fightful Select has a story on how backstage morale has improved in WWE since Triple H has taken over. According to the report, backstage morale has improved significantly within the company. Sources within the WWE locker room have said that aspects of the culture have improved and changed, and people are willing to speak out about it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Gives High Praise To Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio
Prior to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Finn Balor spoke to BT Sport to discuss his time in The Judgment Day faction. During the interview, Balor had some high praise for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Balor believes both of his stablemates have star power and will be big time Superstars going forward.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Bloodline Win The Men’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline came out on top during the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. During the main event of Survivor Series 2022, the faction was able to pick up a victory over The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. While Reigns originally doubted Zayn’s loyalty following his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The Undertaker & Stephanie McMahon Backstage At WWE Survivor Series
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was backstage at Saturday night’s Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view event. As we previously reported here on eWn, ‘Taker and his wife Michelle McCool were both expected to be in attendance at the show. The WWE legend took to Twitter today to post...
