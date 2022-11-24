Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Steamboat Returns To The Ring For Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling hosted Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return at Return of the Dragon on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below:. * Pre-Show: Scott Steiner won a battle royal, last eliminating Bryan Idol. * Bret Hart appears in a video...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Royal Rumble Main Event
On Saturday night, WWE presented Survivor Series, its final main roster premium live event of 2022, with the Men’s WarGames match serving as the main attraction. The Bloodline beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the match. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, WWE is...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Plans For The Next WWE Draft
With Saturday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event, WWE presented its final main roster premium live event of the year. Triple H brought back WarGames this year to serve as the ending to two separate feuds. However, some fans are now speculating when WWE will hold its next Draft. There were...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Tweets “Wake Up” Following Segment On SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt came out to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt was cutting a promo about how everyone wants to see The Fiend return, he said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and anything and everything around him. While the fans may want that, he doesn’t want that for himself.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Backstage Morale Greatly Improved Under Triple H
Fightful Select has a story on how backstage morale has improved in WWE since Triple H has taken over. According to the report, backstage morale has improved significantly within the company. Sources within the WWE locker room have said that aspects of the culture have improved and changed, and people are willing to speak out about it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. The Bunny vs. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura &...
ewrestlingnews.com
The New Day Pay Tribute To Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank at a WWE live event after the actor’s death earlier this month. Frank, best known for his role as Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, died on November 19, and it has been reported that he took his own life.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Results: Rollins vs. Theory vs. Lashley
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was booked at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Rollins and Lashley took out Theory right out of the gate. Theory tossed Seth into the barricade. Lashley...
ewrestlingnews.com
Team Bianca Victorious In The Women’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
At Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, the women’s WarGames match kicked things off. The team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch were able to defeat Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. As you’d expect, the match featured plenty of weapons and high spots.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Bringing Out Another Side Of Roman Reigns’ Character
To promote tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn commented on how he’s able to help bring out another side of Roman Reigns on WWE television, how other performers like to add to that layer as well, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why Roman Reigns Didn’t Have Red Gear At WWE Survivor Series
Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeated the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the WarGames main event at last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series. Speaking on Not Sam Wrestling, WWE gear designer Sarath Ton revealed the real reason why Reigns didn’t wear red like...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ronda Rousey Defeats Shotzi At WWE Survivor Series, Retains SmackDown Women’s Title
Ronda Rousey is still your WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. At Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, the self-proclaimed “Baddest Woman on the Planet” defeated Shotzi after the latter tapped out to an armbar. Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title reign currently stands at 49 days. She defeated...
