Giants vs. Cowboys final score, results: Dallas offense sparks team to comeback win on Thanksgiving Day

Just when it looked like things were starting to turn around for Tampa Bay, the season has hit a new low. The Buccaneers fell, 23-17, in overtime to the Browns on Sunday. It ended a two-game win streak and dropped them to 5-6 on the year. There is plenty of blame to go around after such a gutting loss, but one man sure to face some criticism is head coach Todd Bowles. His clock management down the stretch was simply baffling.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO