Clarence man arrested for DWI
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Franklinville man arrested after dispute leads to shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of […]
Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Jamestown Man Charged with Felony DWAI
A Jamestown man was charged in a felony DWAI case in Charlotte Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 52-year-old Craig J Knorr with Felony driving while ability impaired with combination drugs and alcohol. The charge stems from the report of an erratic driver on Route 60.
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash has court appearance Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Appearing in court on Monday will be the 16-year-old who was indicted last week for manslaughter in connection with the deaths of four other teens in October. Prosecutors say Julian Armstead was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when it crashed at the 33-198 joint, killing four...
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Man gets shot during a domestic dispute
On November 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Machias arrested Darel D. Tingue, 55 of Franklinville, NY for Assault 2nd degree (D Felony). On November 27, 2022, at 7:48 P.M., Troopers out of SP Machias responded to Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Investigation determined that Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated too another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim. Tingue was arrested and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
"The 53-foot semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner," the Sheriff's office said.
Batavia man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Robert P. Grimm, Jr., 56, of Batavia, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers stopped Grimm Jr. on East Saile Drive in the town of Batavia for traffic infractions. While...
Elma man arrested for DWI
On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael O. Cole., 44, of Elma, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Girdle Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Cole was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cole had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cole was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
19-year-old dies in mid-day shooting in Buffalo
Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Markel Smalls., 26, and Laurenashley A. Williams., 27, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Markel Smalls and Laurenashley Williams took merchandise valued at $241.45 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old man was arrested following a reported vehicle break-in on Jamestown’s southside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an address on Barrett Avenue investigating a report of three armed subjects breaking into a vehicle just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. On...
Fire investigators call semi-trailer fire in Brocton suspicious
Chautauqua County fire investigators were called to the scene of a semi-trailer fire on School Street in Brocton Sunday afternoon. Brocton firefighters received mutual aid in battling the fire involving the 53-foot semi-trailer shortly after 4 pm. Investigators believe the semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner. The investigation is ongoing.
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
Tractor Trailer crash snarls holiday traffic on Thruway
A crash tied up holiday traffic on the thruway for hours. New York State Police say an Amazon tractor trailer jack-knifed, blocking all four lanes of traffic in the westbound lanes of I-90.
City worker killed in snow removal accident identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
