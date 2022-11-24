On November 27, 2022, Troopers out of SP Machias arrested Darel D. Tingue, 55 of Franklinville, NY for Assault 2nd degree (D Felony). On November 27, 2022, at 7:48 P.M., Troopers out of SP Machias responded to Bakerstand Road in the town of Franklinville for a domestic dispute involving a firearm. Investigation determined that Tingue was in a verbal altercation that escalated too another party approaching him with a bat. Tingue fired one shot from a pistol striking the 31-year-old victim. Tingue was arrested and the victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

FRANKLINVILLE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO