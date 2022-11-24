Read full article on original website
Franklinville man arrested after dispute leads to shooting
He was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
nyspnews.com
Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Jamestown Man Charged with Felony DWAI
A Jamestown man was charged in a felony DWAI case in Charlotte Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 52-year-old Craig J Knorr with Felony driving while ability impaired with combination drugs and alcohol. The charge stems from the report of an erratic driver on Route 60.
nyspnews.com
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
Police: Man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
Fire investigators call semi-trailer fire in Brocton suspicious
Chautauqua County fire investigators were called to the scene of a semi-trailer fire on School Street in Brocton Sunday afternoon. Brocton firefighters received mutual aid in battling the fire involving the 53-foot semi-trailer shortly after 4 pm. Investigators believe the semi-trailer was burned in a suspicious manner. The investigation is ongoing.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested With Weapon Following Reported Vehicle Break-in
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old man was arrested following a reported vehicle break-in on Jamestown’s southside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an address on Barrett Avenue investigating a report of three armed subjects breaking into a vehicle just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. On...
Tractor Trailer crash snarls holiday traffic on Thruway
A crash tied up holiday traffic on the thruway for hours. New York State Police say an Amazon tractor trailer jack-knifed, blocking all four lanes of traffic in the westbound lanes of I-90.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
nyspnews.com
The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police will be holding a press conference today at 2:30 p.m., at the Livingston County Government Center.
The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police will be holding a press conference today at 2:30 p.m., at the Livingston County Government Center located at 6 Court Street in Geneseo regarding an arrest. All questions will be answered at this time.
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
Car catches fire at Walden Galleria
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a car blaze at the Walden Galleria on Friday morning, according to police. Cheektowaga police say a Ford Explorer caught fire around 9:30 Friday morning at the entrance of the mall off of Walden Avenue. Police say there were no injuries. Due to heavy Black Friday traffic, the Cheektowaga […]
Man wanted in Virginia found in Jamestown, police say
Covenant Manor is located on W. 3rd Street.
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after a report of an altercation in the village of Silver Creek Wednesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and arrested 41-year-old Michael Oatman after an investigation. Oatman is accused of physically striking another individual. He also allegedly restricted the person's air flow and blood circulation. Oatman has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and harassment in the 2nd degree. Deputies transported him to the Hanover Substation for processing and later to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Orchard Park Town Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult
The Orchard Park Town Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Paul Shultz. He was last seen November 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.
