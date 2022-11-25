Younger Generations Are Calling Out The Most "Toxic" Things Older Generations Do, And It's Absolutely Brutal
By Liz Richardson
BuzzFeed
4 days ago
Younger generations have been very vocal when it comes to critiquing older generations . Sometimes, it's just a lighthearted roast — and other times, it's a serious conversation that can get pretty heated. So, here are just 17 times people called out baby boomers and Gen X'ers for being "toxic":
PS: Be sure to follow these Twitter users for a funnier/more interesting timeline!
1. According to the internet, boomers think you HAVE to struggle to get things done:
2. And Gen X'ers think "no one wants to work" anymore:
3. Boomers treat their kids like therapists:
4. Gen X'ers just overshare everything on Facebook:
5. Boomers love giving helpful advice:
6. Gen X'ers (and boomers) love hating their wives for no reason:
7. Boomers enjoy saying "not all boomers" every time their generation gets a critique:
8. Gen X'ers enjoy complaining about being left out:
9. Boomers think everyone is "entitled":
10. Gen X'ers think it's OK to be rude to every server:
11. Boomers like telling people to do expensive things ~while you're young~:
12. Gen X'ers like to believe working all kinds of hours should be a norm:
13. Boomers like pretending that student loans aren't real:
14. Gen X'ers like pretending they didn't cause more damage to society than baby boomers...
...and, according to the internet, Gen X'ers may be the worst:
15. Boomers are really into pressuring people to have babies:
16. Gen X'ers are really into hating people:
17. And finally, boomers love saying kids today are "too soft":
WELL, THEN. Do you agree with these? What are some other toxic things boomers and Gen X'ers do? Let us know in the comments below.
