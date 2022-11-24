ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

94.3 The X

Promenade Shops Holiday Ice Rink in Loveland Won’t Be Happening for 2022

Another blow to the Loveland area for the 2022 holiday season, as the Promenade Shops at Centerra has announced that the ice rink won't be opening. It was just a couple of weeks ago that it was announced that Loveland's Holiday Council would not be putting up their annual decorations. Now, another longtime favorite activity for the Loveland/Fort Collins area won't be putting smiles on thousands of faces.
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

The 10 Best Colorado Gifts for Less Than $50

More than 96 percent of the businesses in Colorado’s economy have less than 50 employees, and small businesses are to thank for 44 percent of Colorado jobs. That’s why we combed the state for Colorado-made products by those small businesses keeping our economy alive. This year, consider skipping big box retailers and checking out our list of locally-made goods that still won’t stretch your budget.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Enjoy the Comforts of Home at Colorado’s Rustic Treesort

Several treehouses scattered throughout Colorado allow adventurous travelers to take their journeys to new heights, but a treesort in Elizabeth elevates things to a whole new level. Peep Colorado's Unique Treesort. Escape to the Wilderness While Staying in these Two Colorado Treehouses. Campers who stay in these treehouses have full...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow returns to Colorado: How much will we get?

DENVER — A new round of snow is set to impact Colorado, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow will begin developing across Colorado's mountains on Monday afternoon, before spreading across the state and Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Brand New Bridge of Lights Will Elevate the Holidays

A brand new drive-through experience coming to Colorado is bound to elevate anyone's holiday season. America's highest suspension bridge spans the Royal Gorge, connecting two twoers, nearly one thousand feet above the Arkansas River. Beginning in mid-November, the Royal Gorge Bridge will be transforming into a drive-through holiday lights display.
COLORADO STATE
K99

30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners

If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
COLORADO STATE
