newsnet5
'Artist Sunday' encourages residents to support local artists and shop their work in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — We've all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and even Cyber Monday. However, "Artist Sunday" is now gaining national attention. Artist Sunday is a nationwide effort encouraging you to shop local and support local artwork and artists ahead of the holidays. Some of Northeast Ohio’s...
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
Who are the Guardians’ internal candidates for the starting rotation? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: Since Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac struggled last season, who...
A boost for small business — Akron awards ARPA funds to community
With busy streets and packed businesses in Akon, the pandemic may feel like something of the past. However, for many business owners and entrepreneurs, the price of prevailing was high.
Akron personal trainer celebrates 9 years of sobriety by summiting Mount Kilimanjaro
AKRON, Ohio – Each year on Oct. 14, Akron personal trainer James Anderson celebrates his sobriety anniversary by partaking in an intense physical challenge. “I take on large challenges every Oct. 14 for my clean date to remind myself and others what’s possible,” Anderson, 34, said. “I’ve done a 50-mile ultra run, eight hours of burpees, hiked Trolltunga in Norway and completed the Spartan race.”
WTOL-TV
OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from state semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs state semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
OHSAA state semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the state semifinal scores from the OHSAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cargo train pulled into Cleveland with $355,000 worth of items missing, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
wksu.org
Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end
Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
Finally, a move to modernize Cleveland Hopkins airport
It’s welcome news that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is about to be rehabilitated (”A flying start in a new direction,” Nov. 26). Anything to get us into the 21st century is appreciated!. Ed Kancler,. Twinsburg. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Cleveland Hopkins officials begin talks with airlines to finance new $2 billion airport rebuild
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While major construction is still years away, officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are working behind the scenes to prepare the facility for a major rebuild. Talks began in September with the airport’s carriers, who are being asked to shoulder most of the cost of the...
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
No. 2 ranked Mount Union rolls into quarterfinals 45-7
The Mount Union Purple Raiders (12-0) kept their perfect season alive and roll into the NCAA Division III Playoffs Quarterfinals.
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
Woman found liable in rape allegation against Ohio State football standout
A civil jury has found a woman liable for malicious prosecution in a rape allegation she made against a former Ohio State football standout more than five years ago, Cleveland.com reported.
