Akron, OH

Brown on Cleveland

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron personal trainer celebrates 9 years of sobriety by summiting Mount Kilimanjaro

AKRON, Ohio – Each year on Oct. 14, Akron personal trainer James Anderson celebrates his sobriety anniversary by partaking in an intense physical challenge. “I take on large challenges every Oct. 14 for my clean date to remind myself and others what’s possible,” Anderson, 34, said. “I’ve done a 50-mile ultra run, eight hours of burpees, hiked Trolltunga in Norway and completed the Spartan race.”
AKRON, OH
WTOL-TV

OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end

Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships

CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
CANTON, OH

Community Policy