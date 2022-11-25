39 Extremely Dumb, But Also Very Funny, Memes That You’ll Appreciate If You Have A Dog

Related
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
Sorry, But It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures
I have no idea why these are so funny, but they just are.
15 Parents Whose Days Went So Hysterically Wrong They Found Themselves Begging For A Redo
These parents will take your bad day and raise you a worse one.
24 Screenshots Of Outrageously Entitled Kids Who Need To Learn Some Manners
Shame on you. Shame on all of you!!
Dumpster Divers Are Sharing The Most Shocking And Expensive Things They've Found, And It Truly Amazes Me What People Will Throw Away
"$700 worth of free wine. I asked the dumpster gods if I should quit drinking. This was their answer."
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
What's the Meaning Behind the Metal Stars You Often See on Old Houses?
The five-pointed star is common in the northeast and has been rumored to represent everything from the Amish to swingers.
pethelpful.com
Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up
It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
I'm Actually Shaking With Rage At The Audacity Of These 16 Rude, Fake, Entitled Friends
I promise you, this is NOT what true friendship looks like.
If You Didn't Already Believe In The Undead, These 18 Haunted Photos Will Change Your Mind
Something wicked this way comes. Stay back! Back, I say!
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
Christina Applegate says a crew member on 'Dead To Me' had to hold her legs off camera during some scenes to make sure she didn't fall
Christina Applegate also said she doesn't know what she's "capable" of after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she might not act again.
Ring Camera Captures Dog Breaking Up Cat Fight: 'Mom Mode'
A home security camera has captured the hilarious moment a dog breaks up a cat fight. Over 1 million people have watched the video shared by Kelsey Lynn, under handle @kels_lynn22, to TikTok. The Ring camera recorded Kelsey's two cats, Flora and Max, playing and fighting in the kitchen, and...
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
15 Seriously Hysterical Wives Who Grabbed Their Spouses By The Funny Bone And Wouldn't Let Go
Marriage is NOT supposed to be this funny.
Ouch, I Feel Absolutely Awful For These People Who Paid An Absolute Fortune For Something And Got Ripped Off
This pained me and my wallet deeply.
