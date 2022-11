HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed in a weekend crash in southeast Iowa. It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 34 near Racine Ave. in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a westbound van driven by Sean M. Reid, 48, of Stockport, Iowa, traveled off the roadway, crossed the eastbound lanes and entered the ditch.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO