ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 60

lisa
2d ago

sell everything they own and pay it all back, start with a real 9 to 5 job and live like normal people do, guess they won't be flaunting those jail jumpsuits that our tax dollars will pay for..

Reply(3)
21
Edna Huntley
1d ago

Who needs all of that? That's ridiculous, they were living above their means! They got complacent and greedy and wanted it all. They deserve to be humiliated and go to prison for a long time. Who needs all those homes, especially when you are, cheating and stealing to get the homes? Good - bye!!

Reply
9
Catherine Breitfeller
1d ago

Disgusting. I thought something was crooked with them after watching a couple episodes several years ago. Thought then it would catch up to them.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert

On Monday, Todd Chrisley, 54, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will likely serve the majority of the years-long prison sentences handed down to them by a judge, according to a legal expert. On Monday, Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the...
The List

Todd Chrisley Answers Fans' Burning Question Amid His Legal Woes

It's been a rough year for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, of "Chrisley Knows Best" fame. Following a highly publicized trial in June, the couple was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion after taking out more than $30 million in fraudulent loans and filing false tax returns, as reported by CNN.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Is 'Suicidal' In Effort To Avoid 7-Year Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud

Julie Chrisley attempted to avoid her federal prison sentence this week by claiming her 10-year-old adopted daughter, Chloe, is “suicidal” as a result of her and her husband's prison sentences, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim came on Monday as Julie, 49, and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of federal tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.According to Daily Mail, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch claimed the guilty verdict against her and her husband – and their...
GEORGIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
HollywoodLife

Savannah Chrisley Says She Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe After Parents’ Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley revealed she will gain custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, head to prison in January for their tax fraud and evasion case. The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star dropped the information on the Unlocked podcast on Nov. 21 just hours ahead of her parents’ prison sentencing. She called it a “really painful” time for her and her family.
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Have ‘Very Hard’ Chances of Appealing After Being Sentenced in Fraud Case, Legal Expert Claims

What's next? Todd and Julie Chrisley may not have the easiest time appealing their combined 19-year prison sentence, according to legal expert Neama Rhamani. "I don't think this appeal has much chance of success," the CEO of West Coast Trial Lawyers exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 22, one day after the Chrisley Knows […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
AOL Corp

Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson was hospitalized after a car crash

Grayson Chrisley, the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, was hospitalized after a car accident in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this month. The Chrisleys are known for "Chrisley Knows Best," a reality show that followed the for the past nine years, along with its various spinoffs. The accident occurred on November...
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Julie Chrisley Said She Was 'Living in Fear' Ahead of Her and Husband Todd's Sentencing

"Everyone knows that we're living through a nightmare," Julie Chrisley said before she and Todd Chrisley were sentenced in their bank fraud and tax evasion case Julie Chrisley opened up about her "struggle" with "fear" before she and Todd Chrisley were sentenced. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced earlier this week in their bank fraud and tax evasion case, with Todd receiving 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while Julie received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation. In an episode of their Chrisley...

Comments / 0

Community Policy