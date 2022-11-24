ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Indio teen located safely

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
Update:

The missing teen has been safely located and has been reunited with his family, police announced.

Original Report:

The Indio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Nov. 20, 2022.

Police said that Emmanuel left his home without permission at around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 20.

He is described as standing approximately 5 feet tall and weighing about 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants. He may be in possession of a purple bicycle that belonged to his mother.

Police added that he does not have a cell phone.

If you have any information on Tolbert's whereabouts, call 760-391-4051 or email gbacilio@indiopd.org. You can also reach out to 760-541-4515 or email jgutierrez@indio.org.

