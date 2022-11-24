Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
What is being said about William Regal possibly returning to WWE
Just prior to the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H published a compilation video of William Regal saying “War Games” and wrote “Tonight just wouldn’t be the same without…” as the caption. This led to fan speculation about Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…
nodq.com
Pitch has allegedly been made for a new gimmick match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
Bray Wyatt is currently involved in a WWE storyline with LA Knight and there is a rumor that Wyatt could be involved in a new gimmick match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co wrote the following…. “Last week, we were told about a pitch that was...
nodq.com
Roman Reigns was reportedly “very heated” over a spot in the 2022 men’s War Games match
As seen during the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, The Bloodline was victorious in the men’s War Games match. According to Fightful Select, Reigns was “very heated” after a spot involving Kevin Owens and the site noted the following…. “It was rumored among those that we spoke...
nodq.com
News regarding Brian Kendrick returning to WWE following canceled AEW appearance
As previously noted, Brian Kendrick was pulled from the February 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite after past interview comments resurfaced. Kendrick had made remarks about the Holocaust, 9/11, the JFK assassination, the moon landing, and other conspiracy theory topics. Kendrick was not brought back to AEW. According to Fightful.com,...
nodq.com
Triple H addresses WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute
During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute…. “The process is different and it’s constantly evolving because you just really can’t, about the time you say ‘Alright, this is what we’re doing. It’s written in stone, that is what we’re doing,’ somebody gets injured and the whole thing changes. And when one piece changes, creative is like dominoes. However many people you have on your roster when one piece moves, it changes the dynamic of the whole deck. You have to be constantly moving with it. You’re setting yourself up for long-term, medium-term, and short-term, knowing that it can change on a week-to-week basis, given injuries, given you put something out there that you think is getting this kind of reaction and it gets this kind of reaction, and it’s like ‘Oh my god we’re onto something different here, we’re going to head in that direction.’ You want everybody to know where we’re heading.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
nodq.com
What happened during Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring on November 27th 2022
At Sunday night’s Big Time Wrestling event in Raleigh, North Carolina, 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat made his in-ring return. Steamboat teamed with FTR against Black Machismo Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson), and Nick Aldis. Steamboat did some of his trademark...
nodq.com
Viewership numbers are in for AEW Dynamite following the 2022 Full Gear PPV
The November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, which featured the fallout from the Full Gear PPV and took place on Thanksgiving Eve, drew 880,000 total viewers with a 0.32 18-49 demo rating. Dynamite ranked 6th for the day on cable. One year ago, The November 24th 2021 edition of...
nodq.com
The reason why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series 2022
During an appearance on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast, WWE ring gear designer Sarath Ton explained why Roman Reigns didn’t wear red with The Bloodline at Survivor Series 2022…. “The Bloodline, I did all the red. You will notice that there was one member of the Bloodline who wasn’t...
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE RAW for November 28th 2022
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Farfel Since you ignored my question, I'll ask again: WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME A VINCE LED RAW HAD 2 MILLION+ VIEWERS FOR TWO/THREE WEEKS IN A ROW?. MR....
nodq.com
Results of Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi from WWE Survivor Series 2022
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi for the WWE Smackdown women’s title took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Raquel was not at ringside with Shotzi due to the attack by Ronda on Smackdown. Michael Cole said that Raquel will be out of action around four to six weeks.
nodq.com
Results of the women’s War Games match from WWE Survivor Series 2022
Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a women’s War Games match took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Prior to the match, the official rules...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t think CM Punk returning would be a good business decision
During an interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was asked if CM Punk returning would be a good business decision and here was Bischoff’s response…. “I don’t think it would be. I think CM Punk shit the bed. When Tony Khan brought CM...
nodq.com
Results of Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory from WWE Survivor Series 2022
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the United States title took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Theory was quickly clotheslined out of the ring and Lashley went after Rollins. Lashley built up momentum against both Rollins and Theory in the early minutes. Lashley used Theory as a weapon against Rollins.
nodq.com
Becky Lynch comments on her high spot from the War Games match at Survivor Series 2022
As seen during the women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, Becky Lynch jumped off the top of the cage and put Io Sky and Dakota Kai through a table with a legdrop. During a press conference after the event, Becky commented on the spot…. “My ass...
nodq.com
Triple H addresses internet reports of WWE possibly dropping gimmick PLEs
During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed the future of War Games and other gimmick matches/events…. “It worked out incredibly well tonight, it was very exciting, we’ll see how that goes. In the process of looking at the overall year-to-year calendar, and seeing where things go and end up, I believe tonight was very successful, so it makes me feel positive. We’ll see where the future takes us.”
nodq.com
Alexa Bliss addresses her lack of championship reigns in WWE as of late
Alexa Bliss and Asuka had a brief reign as WWE women’s tag team champions in 2022. Prior to that, Alexa’s last title reign was with Nikki Cross in the spring of 2020. Alexa’s last singles title reign was when she held the RAW women’s title in 2018.
Comments / 0