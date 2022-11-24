During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute…. “The process is different and it’s constantly evolving because you just really can’t, about the time you say ‘Alright, this is what we’re doing. It’s written in stone, that is what we’re doing,’ somebody gets injured and the whole thing changes. And when one piece changes, creative is like dominoes. However many people you have on your roster when one piece moves, it changes the dynamic of the whole deck. You have to be constantly moving with it. You’re setting yourself up for long-term, medium-term, and short-term, knowing that it can change on a week-to-week basis, given injuries, given you put something out there that you think is getting this kind of reaction and it gets this kind of reaction, and it’s like ‘Oh my god we’re onto something different here, we’re going to head in that direction.’ You want everybody to know where we’re heading.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

1 DAY AGO