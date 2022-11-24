ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What is being said about William Regal possibly returning to WWE

Just prior to the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H published a compilation video of William Regal saying “War Games” and wrote “Tonight just wouldn’t be the same without…” as the caption. This led to fan speculation about Regal possibly returning to WWE to the company once his AEW contract expires. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…
News regarding Brian Kendrick returning to WWE following canceled AEW appearance

As previously noted, Brian Kendrick was pulled from the February 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite after past interview comments resurfaced. Kendrick had made remarks about the Holocaust, 9/11, the JFK assassination, the moon landing, and other conspiracy theory topics. Kendrick was not brought back to AEW. According to Fightful.com,...
Triple H addresses WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute

During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed WWE creative plans being changed at the last minute…. “The process is different and it’s constantly evolving because you just really can’t, about the time you say ‘Alright, this is what we’re doing. It’s written in stone, that is what we’re doing,’ somebody gets injured and the whole thing changes. And when one piece changes, creative is like dominoes. However many people you have on your roster when one piece moves, it changes the dynamic of the whole deck. You have to be constantly moving with it. You’re setting yourself up for long-term, medium-term, and short-term, knowing that it can change on a week-to-week basis, given injuries, given you put something out there that you think is getting this kind of reaction and it gets this kind of reaction, and it’s like ‘Oh my god we’re onto something different here, we’re going to head in that direction.’ You want everybody to know where we’re heading.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Viewership numbers are in for AEW Dynamite following the 2022 Full Gear PPV

The November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, which featured the fallout from the Full Gear PPV and took place on Thanksgiving Eve, drew 880,000 total viewers with a 0.32 18-49 demo rating. Dynamite ranked 6th for the day on cable. One year ago, The November 24th 2021 edition of...
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE RAW for November 28th 2022

If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Farfel Since you ignored my question, I'll ask again: WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME A VINCE LED RAW HAD 2 MILLION+ VIEWERS FOR TWO/THREE WEEKS IN A ROW?. MR....
Results of Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi from WWE Survivor Series 2022

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi for the WWE Smackdown women’s title took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Raquel was not at ringside with Shotzi due to the attack by Ronda on Smackdown. Michael Cole said that Raquel will be out of action around four to six weeks.
Results of the women’s War Games match from WWE Survivor Series 2022

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a women’s War Games match took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Prior to the match, the official rules...
Results of Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory from WWE Survivor Series 2022

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory for the United States title took place at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Theory was quickly clotheslined out of the ring and Lashley went after Rollins. Lashley built up momentum against both Rollins and Theory in the early minutes. Lashley used Theory as a weapon against Rollins.
Triple H addresses internet reports of WWE possibly dropping gimmick PLEs

During a press conference after the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE, Triple H addressed the future of War Games and other gimmick matches/events…. “It worked out incredibly well tonight, it was very exciting, we’ll see how that goes. In the process of looking at the overall year-to-year calendar, and seeing where things go and end up, I believe tonight was very successful, so it makes me feel positive. We’ll see where the future takes us.”

