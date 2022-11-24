Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kansas tumbles in both polls after first lost.
The Jayhawks loss was costly in the Top 25 rankings.
big10central.com
Wisconsin volleyball earns coveted top 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s road to the NCAA Final Four will go through the UW Field House once again. The Badgers (25-3) earned the No. 3 overall seed and will face Quinnipiac (14-14) in a first-round match at 7 p.m. Friday at the Field House. TCU (16-10) will face Washington (20-10) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the other first-round match in Madison.
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Tigers Monday in Men’s Hoops
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (6-1) looks to rebound from its first loss of the 2022-23 season when it plays host to Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong and Nick Bahe calling the action.
wisportsheroics.com
‘Slap In The Face’; Wisconsin Badgers Insiders and Players Emotional Reaction To Luke Fickell Hire
Badgers players and insiders react to Luke Fickell getting the HC job. Jim Leonhard was widely assumed to be the next football head coach in Madison, Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers pulled a shocker Sunday morning as reports came out that the program was scrapping that plan. The Badgers are capturing head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Linebacker Nick Herbig Has Strong Words for Wisconsin Athletics
The Wisconsin Badgers failed to bring home Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Minnesota Gophers defeated the Badgers 23-16 on Saturday evening in a game that was riddled in frustration. Indeed, many fans took to social media after the game to voice their frustration with interim head coach Jim Leonhard. The players, though, are very supportive of Leonhard. So much so, in fact, that perhaps their biggest star, Nick Herbig, voiced his frustration that Leonhard has not been given the job yet.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
big10central.com
Columnist Jim Polzin with his thoughts on Wisconsin hiring Luke Fickell
BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin offers his thoughts on the Wisconsin Badgers deciding to hire Luke Fickell as their next football coach. Luke Fickell was raised on Big Ten football as a player and coach. Here's what he brings as the Badgers' next coach. Calling it a "home-run hire", the former...
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Tennessee Mauls Kansas
Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford left Friday’s game against Tennessee with a leg injury and did not return. Postgame, head coach Bill Self said that Pettiford suffered a hamstring strain and is set to miss time. In his place, Joe Yesufu played a season-high 27 minutes, scoring a KU career-high 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field.
big10central.com
Luke Fickell By the Numbers
Luke Fickell's career by the numbers. The Badgers pick up a new football coach but lose a verbal commitment from a four-star recruit. Luke Fickell was approved as Wisconsin football coach around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, and athletic director Chris McIntosh "couldn't be happier." Chris McIntosh hiring Luke Fickell as Badgers...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells 27 News that a 15-year-old was shot in the head while hunting west of K-4 Highway Sunday morning. Deputies responded to the scene and the teen was taken […]
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
kansascitymag.com
Review: Saltwell Farm Kitchen surprises in rural Douglas County
When the Covid lockdown closed the dining room of Lawrence mainstay Ramen Bowls, owner Shantel Grace found herself reconsidering the restaurant industry as a whole. Though she was still open for carryout, the pandemic disrupted her business and pushed her livelihood into question. “We always thought we were locally focused...
WIBW
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Timmy Hovestadt loves video games, but the 11-year-old would much rather be on the move. “He’s very active,” his dad, Timm Hovestadt, said. “He’s always wanting to do something, always running around playing, whether it’s playing catch outside or just riding his bike.”
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WIBW
School bus-car collision results in no injuries Monday morning in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a school bus-car collision early Monday in a south Topeka neighborhood, authorities said. The collision was reported around 6:57 a.m. Monday near S.E. 43rd Terrace and Grand Oaks Avenue. The location was in a neighborhood just northeast of S.W. 45th and...
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
WIBW
Topeka woman hospitalized after attempting to avoid Kansas City collision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Topeka recovered in a Kansas City hospital after attempting to avoid a collision on the interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Mill St. with reports of an injury crash.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
