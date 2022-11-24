ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho qualifies for FCS playoffs for first time since returning to division in 2017

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
ISU football coach leaving program after one-win season

POCATELLO — Charlie Ragle stepping down after one season as Idaho State University’s head football coach. Ragle has accepted a position at a Football Bowl Subdivision school, the university announced Monday in a news release. He was hired one year ago, going 1-10 in his only season. “I...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho's game-tying field goal attempt misses in playoff loss to Southeastern Louisiana

Idaho’s football season ended on a 39-yard field-goal attempt that went wide left with 11 seconds remaining. But the wild ride the Vandals took their fans on before falling to Southeastern Louisiana University 45-42 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs characterized their season. A resilient Idaho posted its first winning record since 2016 and debuted stars on offense who could shine for years to come.
HAMMOND, LA
CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup

The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PULLMAN, WA
Florida International holds off Eastern Washington in second half for wire-to-wire win

MIAMI – Florida International led from start to finish in a 90-79 victory over the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team on Sunday in Miami. The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-5 overall. They shot well from long range, making 11 of 27 3-point attempts. Sophomore Steele Venters led the team in scoring for the third straight game, finishing with 19 points on 7 of 17 attempts.
CHENEY, WA
Commentary: The hardest part of losing the Apple Cup for Washington State fans isn't actually the loss, it's not winning when it matters most

PULLMAN – One narrative floating around before Saturday night’s Apple Cup in Pullman was that great defense beats great offense, a truism demonstrated time and again by Jake Dickert’s predecessor’s predecessor. That was of course former WSU head coach Mike Leach, whose cavalier “just another game”...
PULLMAN, WA
Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, local police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but said they have ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest. “There have been numerous...
MOSCOW, ID
Snow taking toll on East Idaho, causing wreck that partially shut down I-15

The first of two winter storms forecast to hit East Idaho this weekend caused numerous wrecks on Saturday on Interstate 15. One of the crashes shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello for over an hour but did not result in any injuries. The crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when a northbound 2019 Kenworth semi driven by a 24-year-old man from Franklin was passing a previous crash...
POCATELLO, ID
Winter storms hitting East Idaho causing numerous wrecks

Two winter storms are hitting East Idaho this weekend, making for hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. Numerous snow-related wrecks were reported on Interstate 15 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday morning, with the Pocatello and Shelley areas seeing the most crashes. There were so many accidents on Interstate 15 in Pocatello that police shut down the freeway's northbound lanes in south Pocatello late Saturday morning. It's unclear when northbound traffic...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
Grocery Outlet, Maurices to set up shop in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A discount-heavy grocery retailer and a signature women’s clothing store will soon set up shop at two storefronts located inside the Pocatello Square shopping center on Hurley Drive in Pocatello. Grocery Outlet is returning to the Gate City after a 15-year hiatus, with plans to open inside the building that previously housed Bed Bath & Beyond, and Maurices is relocating from Chubbuck's Pine Ridge Mall to the building that Famous Footwear and Downeast Outfitters once called home, says Darren Puetz, a commercial real...
POCATELLO, ID
University of Idaho students return to campus as murder investigation continues

MOSCOW, ID. — It has been two weeks since four University of Idaho students were murdered near the campus. The University gave students the option to either finish the fall semester online or on campus after Thanksgiving break. Students returning say the campus is unusually quiet, and some of their friends didn’t come back because of their safety. “I feel...
MOSCOW, ID
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID

