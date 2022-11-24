Read full article on original website
BlockFi files for bankruptcy, latest crypto company to fail
Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, the latest casualty of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. New Jersey-based BlockFi had been struggling for much of this year but was given a lifeline this summer in the form of an FTX line of credit. FTX's own bankruptcy, however, all but sealed BlockFi's financial fate. BlockFi suspended withdrawals after FTX's failure, and it had hired bankruptcy specialists in recent days.
2 Fed officials favor keeping key rate at peak through 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Federal Reserve officials said Monday that they favor raising the Fed’s key rate to roughly 5% or more and keeping it at its peak through next year — longer than many on Wall Street have expected. John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, who is among a core group of officials around Chair Jerome Powell, said in a speech to the Economic Club of New York that the central bank has “more work to do” to reduce inflation closer to its 2% target. And James Bullard, president of the St....
Crypto Exchange Bybit Announces $100M Fund to support institutional clients
On November 24, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange Bybit announced it has established a $100 million fund to support institutional clients, during this challenging period in the crypto industry. According to a statement sent via email, Bybit would provide specialized account managers as well as existing and...
