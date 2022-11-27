30 Black Friday Home Sauna, Red Light and Cryotherapy Deals at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why not treat yourself to some self-care this Black Friday in a major way? If you're ready to seriously level up your routine, we've rounded up 30 incredible deals at Amazon.

Red light therapy and cryotherapy have become increasingly popular, but you don't have to spend hundreds (or even thousands!) at the spa to reap the rewards. We found plenty of at-home tools and devices that are majorly marked down, and to make things more interesting, we threw various at-home sauna setups into the mix too. Check out the deals and savings below!

Home Sauna Deals

SereneLife SLISAU35BK Full Size Portable Steam Sauna

Our Absolute Favorite: You don't need a fancy gym membership that costs a fortune to score the sauna experience thanks to this at-home version! It's super portable, which means you can easily collapse it it and store it when you're not using the sauna — plus it comes with a timer and remote control to complete your experience.

More deals we're shopping:

Red Light Therapy Tools for Anti-Aging

VeRosky Led Face Mask Light Therapy

Our Absolute Favorite: This face mask has seven different light settings which go far beyond making fine lines and wrinkles less visible. You can also treat acne, redness, hyperpigmentation and more! It's one of the most popular devices with over 5,000 reviewers — the overwhelming majority of which have awarded it five stars all around!

More deals we're shopping:

Red Light Therapy Tools for Pain Relief and Slimming

cabpay Red Light Therapy Belt Device

Our Absolute Favorite: Wrapping this belt around your waist and turning on the red light therapy helps penetrate into the skin and targets fat tissue for a slimmer mid-section! You can also wrap it around the shoulders, legs or any muscle area if you want pain relief.

More deals we're shopping:

Cryotherapy Tools for Anti-Aging

TOUCHBeauty Hot & Cold Facial Massager

Our Absolute Favorite: This facial tool has both hot and cold settings for anti-aging results, so you're getting a two-in-one punch here! The hot setting may open up your pores to improve circulation, while the cold setting tightens up the skin — which can in turn smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

More deals we're shopping:

Cryotherapy Tools and Massagers for Slimming

Tagefa Freezing Sculpting Body Set

Our Absolute Favorite: This set has everything you need to potentially help eliminate fat cells and slim out your figure. When those cells reach a certain low temperature, they begin a collapsing process and may be naturally eliminated from the body!

More deals we're shopping:

