The Grand Staircase in Utah, or as it’s formally known; the Grand Staircase National Monument is a massive stretch of public lands reaching over 1.8 million acres from the North rim of the Grand Canyon to Utah. This phenomenal natural resource is not only a geological wonder, The Grand Staircase is also a phenomenal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Hiking, camping, and backpacking are all popular activities at the National Monument, but the Grand Staircase is also a remarkable paleontological location as numerous dinosaur fossils have been unearthed there in the past twenty years. The Grand Staircase National Monument is often overlooked, however, in favor of its famous neighbors, the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon. The expansive national monument is slightly larger in acreage than the state of Delaware and has lots to offer its visitors!

