Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
Woman dead, husband injured in Zion National Park
1 fatality reported after frigid rescue in Zion National Park
Hiker dies in Zion National Park while her husband tries to get her help, rangers say
The couple was on a 16-mile trek through The Narrows, one of the park’s most popular hikes.
Woman dies in national park of hypothermia after husband tried to get help
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
