One dead in single-vehicle crash on Orange County freeway
IRVINE, Calif. – One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was...
Freeway Collision Sends Vehicle Crashing Down Embankment; Mother, Child Transported to Hospital
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle allegedly racing on a freeway caused an injury traffic collision involving a child Saturday night. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:14 p.m., Nov. 26, regarding a traffic collision on the South 605 Freeway and the 60 freeway in the City of Industry.
2 killed by suspected DUI driver in San Bernardino County
A suspect was arrested after two people were fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in San Bernardino County Saturday. The suspect, Josue E. Navarro, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and felon in possession of a firearm. The crash happened along Hawthorne Avenue […]
2 pedestrians killed, 1 arrest made in crash involving parked car in Bloomington
Two pedestrians were killed and a third victim was injured after being struck by a car in Bloomington.The accident happened just after 3:45 p.m. Saturday where a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on Hawthorne Avenue east of Palm Lane. At that point, the car struck a parked car along the north curb of Hawthorne Avenue, east of Palm Lane. "As a result of the collision, one adult pedestrian and one juvenile pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel," authorities said in a news release. The condition of the third victim was not immediately available. The driver of the Silverado was identified as Josue E. Navarro who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, and felon in possession of a firearm.The identity of the victims was withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information was asked to call Officer K. DeMartino at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Motorcyclist Injured in Malibu Crash
A motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was hospitalized with head trauma today after a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in a busy part of Malibu.
Shot Motorist Crashes onto Sidewalk Pinning Transient Under Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A motorist was shot while driving eastbound on 6th Street just west of Towne Avenue in the Downtown Los Angeles area of Skid Row on Saturday, Nov. 26, around 4:00 a.m. The victim lost control and crashed onto a sidewalk, pinning a transient underneath the vehicle.
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a major injury crash involving a car and a bicycle Saturday morning in La Quinta. The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive, south of Coachella Drive. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is The post Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in motorcyclist’s death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street...
Multivehicle crash on 210 in Azusa shuts down westbound lanes
A multivehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said.
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
Vehicle crashes through front doors of Arcadia 7-Eleven store
A car plowed into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia on Thursday, but no injuries were reported. The crash took place around 7 a.m. in the convenience store at 1003 S. Baldwin Ave., KTLA 5 reported. Responding fire crews found a blue sedan had crashed through the front doors and only...
Man in wheelchair struck and killed in Long Beach crash
A man using a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle in Long Beach on Thanksgiving Day. Long Beach Police responded to the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 27th Street around 12:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries after being struck by a car. Despite life-saving measures, […]
Man shot to death on popular hiking trail in Whittier
An investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was shot to death on a popular hiking trail. The shooting unfolded on the Greenway Hiking Trail located at E. Lorene Street and Carly Avenue just after midnight. First responders located the victim and attempted to administer CPR and other first aid procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene. Multiple people had been on the scene during the incident. Authorities said four people have been detained as part of the investigation. The hiking trail was currently closed due to the investigation.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Suspected of Smashing Car Windows in Covina Injured in Deputy Shooting
Several car windows were smashed by a woman with a metal object who went on a rampage in Covina before she was shot by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy, the agency said. The events unfolded at about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue....
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
Hawaiian Gardens shooting leaves one dead
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old male driver killed in a crash Tuesday as Christian J. Thomas, of Victorville. The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch...
